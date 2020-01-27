Grammys 2020: Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Tyler, the Creator win top honours; see full list of winners
The 2020 Grammy Awards kicked off in tribute to basketball icon Kobe Bryant, who died hours before the show, with a touching, emotional performance led by host Alicia Keys. Billie Eilish, Tyler, the Creator, Lizzo, Vampire Weekend and Lil Nas X were among the top winners. Eilish has become the youngest in Grammys history to win Song of the Year.
Here is the list of winners at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards.
Record of the Year
Billie Eilish - 'bad guy'
Album of the Year
Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Song of the Year
Billie Eilish - 'bad guy'
Best New Artist
Billie Eilish
Best Rap Album
Tyler, the Creator - IGOR
Best Comedy Album
Dave Chappelle - Sticks & Stones
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Dan + Shay - 'Speechless'
Best Pop Solo Performance
Lizzo - 'Truth Hurts'
Best Rap/Sung Performance
DJ Khaled, Nipsey Hussle, John Legend - 'Higher'
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
FINNEAS
Best Pop Vocal Album
Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Elvis Costello & The Imposters - Look Now
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Lil Nas X - 'Old Town Road' ft Billy Ray Cyrus
Best Americana Album
Keb’ Mo’ - Oklahoma
Best American Roots Song
I’m With Her - 'Call My Name'
Best American Roots Performance
Sara Bareilles - Saint Honesty
Best World Music Album
Angelique Kidjo - Celia
Best R&B Album
Anderson .Paak - Ventura
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Lizzo - Cuz I Love You
Best R&B Song
PJ Morton - 'Say So' ft JoJo
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Lizzo - 'Jerome'
Best R&B Performance
Anderson .Paak - 'Come Home' ft Andre 3000
Best Alternative Music Album
Vampire Weekend - Father of the Bride
Best Rock Album
Cage the Elephant - Social Cues
Best Rock Song
Gary Clark Jr. - 'This Land'
Best Metal Performance
Tool - '7empest'
Best Rock Performance
Gary Clark Jr. - This Land
Best Rap Song
21 Savage - 'A Lot' ft J Cole
Best Rap Performance
Nipsey Hussle - 'Racks in the Middle' ft Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy
Best Country Album
Tanya Tucker - While I’m Livin’
Best Country Song
Tanya Tucker - 'Bring My Flowers Now'
Best Dance/Electronic Album
The Chemical Brothers - No Geography
Best Dance Recording
The Chemical Brothers - 'Got to Keep On'
Best Reggae Album
Koffee - Rapture
Best Folk Album
Patty Griffin - Patty Griffin
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Gary Clark Jr. - This Land
Best Music Film
Beyoncé - Homecoming
Best Music Video
Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus - 'Old Town Road' (Official Movie)
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Lady Gaga - 'I’ll Never Love Again' (Film Version)
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Hildur Guðnadóttir - Chernobyl
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date: Jan 27, 2020 10:19:18 IST