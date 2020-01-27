You are here:

Grammys 2020: Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Tyler, the Creator win top honours; see full list of winners

The 2020 Grammy Awards kicked off in tribute to basketball icon Kobe Bryant, who died hours before the show, with a touching, emotional performance led by host Alicia Keys. Billie Eilish, Tyler, the Creator, Lizzo, Vampire Weekend and Lil Nas X were among the top winners. Eilish has become the youngest in Grammys history to win Song of the Year.

Here is the list of winners at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards.

Record of the Year

Billie Eilish - 'bad guy'

Album of the Year

Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Song of the Year

Billie Eilish - 'bad guy'

Best New Artist

Billie Eilish

Best Rap Album

Tyler, the Creator - IGOR

Best Comedy Album

Dave Chappelle - Sticks & Stones

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Dan + Shay - 'Speechless'

Best Pop Solo Performance

Lizzo - 'Truth Hurts'

Best Rap/Sung Performance

DJ Khaled, Nipsey Hussle, John Legend - 'Higher'

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

FINNEAS

Best Pop Vocal Album

Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Elvis Costello & The Imposters - Look Now

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Lil Nas X - 'Old Town Road' ft Billy Ray Cyrus

Best Americana Album

Keb’ Mo’ - Oklahoma

Best American Roots Song

I’m With Her - 'Call My Name'

Best American Roots Performance

Sara Bareilles - Saint Honesty

Best World Music Album

Angelique Kidjo - Celia

Best R&B Album

Anderson .Paak - Ventura

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Lizzo - Cuz I Love You

Best R&B Song

PJ Morton - 'Say So' ft JoJo

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Lizzo - 'Jerome'

Best R&B Performance

Anderson .Paak - 'Come Home' ft Andre 3000

Best Alternative Music Album

Vampire Weekend - Father of the Bride

Best Rock Album

Cage the Elephant - Social Cues

Best Rock Song

Gary Clark Jr. - 'This Land'

Best Metal Performance

Tool - '7empest'

Best Rock Performance

Gary Clark Jr. - This Land

Best Rap Song

21 Savage - 'A Lot' ft J Cole

Best Rap Performance

Nipsey Hussle - 'Racks in the Middle' ft Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy

Best Country Album

Tanya Tucker - While I’m Livin’

Best Country Song

Tanya Tucker - 'Bring My Flowers Now'

Best Dance/Electronic Album

The Chemical Brothers - No Geography

Best Dance Recording

The Chemical Brothers - 'Got to Keep On'

Best Reggae Album

Koffee - Rapture

Best Folk Album

Patty Griffin - Patty Griffin

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Gary Clark Jr. - This Land

Best Music Film

Beyoncé - Homecoming

Best Music Video

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus - 'Old Town Road' (Official Movie)

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Lady Gaga - 'I’ll Never Love Again' (Film Version)

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Hildur Guðnadóttir - Chernobyl

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born

