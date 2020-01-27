You are here:

Grammys 2020: Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Tyler, the Creator win top honours; see full list of winners

FP Staff

Jan 27, 2020 10:04:06 IST

The 2020 Grammy Awards kicked off in tribute to basketball icon Kobe Bryant, who died hours before the show, with a touching, emotional performance led by host Alicia Keys. Billie Eilish, Tyler, the Creator, Lizzo, Vampire Weekend and Lil Nas X were among the top winners. Eilish has become the youngest in Grammys history to win Song of the Year.

Grammys 2020: Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Tyler, the Creator win top honours; see full list of winners

Billie Eilish. Image from Twitter @RecordingAcad

Here is the list of winners at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards.

Record of the Year
Billie Eilish - 'bad guy'

Album of the Year

Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Song of the Year
Billie Eilish - 'bad guy'

Best New Artist
Billie Eilish

Best Rap Album
Tyler, the Creator - IGOR

Best Comedy Album
Dave Chappelle - Sticks & Stones

Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Dan + Shay - 'Speechless'

Best Pop Solo Performance
Lizzo - 'Truth Hurts'

Best Rap/Sung Performance
DJ Khaled, Nipsey Hussle, John Legend - 'Higher'

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
FINNEAS

Best Pop Vocal Album
Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Elvis Costello & The Imposters - Look Now

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Lil Nas X - 'Old Town Road' ft Billy Ray Cyrus

Best Americana Album
Keb’ Mo’ - Oklahoma

Best American Roots Song
I’m With Her - 'Call My Name'

Best American Roots Performance
Sara Bareilles - Saint Honesty

Best World Music Album
Angelique Kidjo - Celia

Best R&B Album
Anderson .Paak - Ventura

Best Urban Contemporary Album
Lizzo - Cuz I Love You

Best R&B Song
PJ Morton - 'Say So' ft JoJo

Best Traditional R&B Performance
Lizzo - 'Jerome'

Best R&B Performance
Anderson .Paak - 'Come Home' ft Andre 3000

Best Alternative Music Album
Vampire Weekend - Father of the Bride

Best Rock Album
Cage the Elephant - Social Cues

Best Rock Song
Gary Clark Jr. - 'This Land'

Best Metal Performance
Tool - '7empest'

Best Rock Performance
Gary Clark Jr. - This Land

Best Rap Song
21 Savage - 'A Lot' ft J Cole

Best Rap Performance
Nipsey Hussle - 'Racks in the Middle' ft Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy

Best Country Album
Tanya Tucker - While I’m Livin’

Best Country Song
Tanya Tucker - 'Bring My Flowers Now'

Best Dance/Electronic Album
The Chemical Brothers - No Geography

Best Dance Recording
The Chemical Brothers - 'Got to Keep On'

Best Reggae Album
Koffee - Rapture

Best Folk Album
Patty Griffin - Patty Griffin

Best Contemporary Blues Album
Gary Clark Jr. - This Land

Best Music Film
Beyoncé - Homecoming

Best Music Video
Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus - 'Old Town Road' (Official Movie)

Best Song Written for Visual Media
Lady Gaga - 'I’ll Never Love Again' (Film Version)

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Hildur Guðnadóttir - Chernobyl

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 27, 2020 10:19:18 IST

tags: Alicia Keys , billie eilish , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Grammy Awards , grammys 2020 , Kobe Bryant , Lizzo , nipsey hussle , Tune In , TuneIn , Tyler The Creator , vampire weekend

also see

No Time to Die theme song will be, written, recorded by Billie Eilish, youngest artist to do so for a Bond film

No Time to Die theme song will be, written, recorded by Billie Eilish, youngest artist to do so for a Bond film

Former Grammys CEO issues statement after suspension amid misconduct allegations: What's reported isn't the story to be told

Former Grammys CEO issues statement after suspension amid misconduct allegations: What's reported isn't the story to be told

Dua Lipa, Stevie Wonder, Keith Urban, Common, among presenters at Grammy Awards 2020

Dua Lipa, Stevie Wonder, Keith Urban, Common, among presenters at Grammy Awards 2020