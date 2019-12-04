No Time To Die: Character posters of 25th James Bond film reveal Rami Malek's first look ahead of trailer release

Ahead of the release of the highly-anticipated trailer on 4 December, the makers of No Time to Die have unveiled six character posters, including Rami Malek's first look from the movie.

No Time to Die is the 25th film in the James Bond franchise, and will see Daniel Craig take on the role of the slick British spy a final time.

The posters also feature Léa Seydoux, who will reprise the role of Madeleine Swann, the French psychiatrist who assisted Bond in his mission in Spectre (2015), Ben Whishaw, who will return as Q, the tech-mastermind behind Bond's outfits and gadgets, Lashana Lynch, who is rumoured to become the first-ever female 007 after Craig's final outing with this film, and Ana De Armas, who will feature as Paloma, a character who will play a key role in Bond's mission.

Craig will also be joined by Ralph Fiennes as M, the head of MI6, Rory Kinnear as Tanner, a loyal associate of Bond, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, and Jeffrey Wright as CIA agent Felix Leiter. Rami Malek will take on the role of the antagonist in the film.

Apart from Lynch and Armas, the other new additions to the cast are Billy Magnussen, David Dencik, and Dali Benssalah.

Check out the posters here

No Time to Die has been helmed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, who came on board as a director after Danny Boyle exited the project over "creative differences." Fukunaga has co-written the film alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Scott Z Burns, Neal Purvis, and Robert Wade, according to Collider.

The film has been shot across the Caribbean island nation of Jamaica, London, Italy, and Norway.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, No Time to Die is one of the most expensive Bond films to be shot. The film has a budget of $250 million, breaking the record set by Spectre ($245 million).

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 04, 2019 08:53:27 IST