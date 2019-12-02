No Time to Die: First footage from 25th James Bond film unveiled ahead of trailer release on 4 December

The makers of No Time to Die have unveiled a few glimpses from the upcoming feature as part of the trailer release announcement promotion. The trailer debuts on Wednesday (4 December). Daniel Craig reprises his role as the suave British spy in the 25th film of the franchise.

The short promo video does not unveil much, except for the high-octane action sequences and the exotic locations the spy is going to travel.

Here is the video

Craig will be joined by Ralph Fiennes as M, the head of MI6, Rory Kinnear as Tanner, a loyal associate of Bond, Ben Whishaw as Q, who presides over MI6's research and development department, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Léa Seydoux as psychologist Dr Madeleine Swann, and Jeffrey Wright as CIA agent Felix Leiter. Rami Malek will take on the role of the antagonist.

Other new additions to the cast include Billy Magnussen, Ana De Armas, David Dencik, Dali Benssalah, and Lashana Lynch.

No Time to Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, who came on board as a director after Danny Boyle exited the project over "creative differences." The film has been shot across the Caribbean island nation of Jamaica, London, Italy, and Norway.

Fukunaga has co-written the film alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Scott Z Burns, Neal Purvis, and Robert Wade, according to Collider.

The Hollywood Reporter writes No Time to Die is one of the most expensive Bond films to be shot. The film has a budget of $250 million, breaking the record set by Spectre ($245 million).

This may be the last time Craig is seen as 007 onscreen. In an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the actor had said he was "done" with the franchise, according to EW.

Updated Date: Dec 02, 2019 10:56:17 IST