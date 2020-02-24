Nithiin teams up with Merlapaka Gandhi for Andhadhun Telugu remake; shoot begins in June 2020

The Telugu remake of National Award winning film Andhadhun was launched in Hyderabad on Monday. Nithiin is set to play the lead role in the yet-untitled Telugu remake. Venkatadri Express fame Merlapaka Gandhi is announced as the director with Nithiin’s home banner Sresht Movies bankrolling it. N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy will produce the project, which is set to go on floors in June 2020. More details on the complete cast and crew is yet to be revealed.

Check out the announcement here

#AndhaDhun #Telugu remake launched in #Hyderabad today... #Nithiin will reprise the role #AyushmannKhurrana had portrayed in #Hindi version... Not titled yet... Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi... Produced by N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy... Filming begins June 2020. pic.twitter.com/yyiSIXiJMR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 24, 2020

Andhadhun, touted as black comedy crime thriller, was directed by Sriram Raghavan. The engaging thriller, starring Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Radhika Apte, was produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures.

Andhadhun has already been screened in various parts of the world, including China, Japan, Korea, Russia, and Kazakhstan to widespread acclaim. In China, the film completed a 60-day run, and became the third highest grosser import from India, after Aamir Khan's Dangal and Secret Superstar.

The story of the film revolves around Khurrana's character, who plays a blind (?) pianist, and unwittingly gets involved in the murder of a former actor (played by Anil Dhawan).

Previously, it was reported that filmmaker Thiagarajan has bagged the Tamil remake rights for Andhadhun and will be bankrolling the film under his banner with Mohan Raja. Thiagarajan’s son and actor Prashanth is set to reprise Ayushmann Khurrana’s role in the remake.

Meanwhile, Nithiin's recent release Bheeshma is doing well at the box office. He will be next seen in Krishna Chaitanya’s Powerpeta, and is also shooting for Venky Atluri’s Rang De. the actor also has an yet-untitled film with filmmaker Chandrasekhar Yeleti in the pipeline.

Updated Date: Feb 24, 2020 14:04:23 IST