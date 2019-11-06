Nishabdham teaser: Anushka Shetty, R Madhavan are suspects in a murder investigation

A teaser trailer of Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan's Nishabdham was unveiled on 6 November (Wednesday). The clip of the horror-thriller hints at a leisurely vacation ending with a mysterious murder. Anushka plays Sakshi, a "mute artist", while Madhavan is Anthony, a "celebrity musician".

Anushka and Madhavan are seen driving to a house in the woods, which has a spooky, unkempt basement. The next shot shows an injured and teary-eyed Anushka, confined to a hospital bed, trying to explain something in sign language. The teaser also shows flashes of a young girl, though her identity is never disclosed.

Michael Madsen of Kill Bill and Reservoir Dogs-fame takes on the role of a police officer, tasked with finding the culprit behind the murder investigation. "Everyone is a suspect," says the teaser. Anjali and Subbaraju's characters are also introduced.

Gopi Sunder has composed the music, Shaneil Deo is the cinematographer and Prawin Pudi is the editor. Neeraja Kona is the costume designer. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and English.

Here is the teaser

With Nishabdham, Madhavan and Anushka will be seen together in a film after almost a decade. The last time they worked together was for 2006's Rendu, Anushka's Tamil debut. It was directed by Sundar C.

Anushka's most notable performance is of Devasena in the Baahubali series. Her last film, Bhaagamathie, also starred Murli Sharma and Jayaram. She made an appearance in Chiranjeevi's recent historical drama, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Madhavan had a brief role in Ananad L Rai's Zero and portrayed Arun in Chandoo Mondeti-directed Savyasachi. Besides Nishabdham, his other upcoming project is Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Based on the life and times of scientist and aerospace engineer Nambi Narayanan, the film stars Madhavan in the lead role. It also marks the actor's directorial debut.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov

Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount

Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only

Coupon code: DIWALI.

Updated Date: Nov 06, 2019 19:19:40 IST