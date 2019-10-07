Nishabdham first look: Madhavan plays a musician in upcoming Hemant Madhukar-directed drama

Madhavan plays Anthony, a "celebrity musician", in Nishabdham (Silence). In the image, Madhavan can be seen wearing a black leather jacket and sunglasses. He is sitting in a field as he plays the cello.

Here is the first look still.

R Madhavan in #Nishabdham... Costars Anushka Shetty... Directed by Hemant Madhukar... Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Kona Venkat... Will be released in multiple languages. pic.twitter.com/cceLhc0j7I — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 7, 2019

The upcoming drama also stars Anushka Shetty as Sakshi, a "mute artist" as described by the makers. Michael Madsen of Kill Bill and Reservoir Dogs-fame has been roped into for an important role. Shalini Pandey of Arjun Reddy-fame, Anjali and Subbaraju are part of the cast as well.

Here is Anushka's first look as Sakshi.

Anushka Shetty in #Nishabdham... Costars R Madhavan, Anjali, Shalini Pandey, Subbaraju and Michael Madsen... Directed by Hemant Madhukar... Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Kona Venkat... In #Hindi, #Telugu, #Tamil, #Malayalam and #English. pic.twitter.com/RV86W8Cskr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 11, 2019

Nishabdham is directed by Hemant Madhukar and produced by Kona Venkat alongside TG Vishwa Prasad. Gopi Sunder has composed the music, Shaneil Deo is the cinematographer and Prawin Pudi is the editor. Neeraja Kona is the costume designer.

The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and English.

With Nishabdham, Madhavan and Anushka will be seen together in a film after almost a decade. The last time they worked together was for 2006's Rendu, Anushka's Tamil debut. It was directed by Sundar C.

Anushka's most notable performance is of Devasena in the Baahubali series. Her last film, Bhaagamathie, also starred Murli Sharma and Jayaram. She made an appearance in Chiranjeevi's recent historical drama, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Madhavan had a brief role in Ananad L Rai's Zero and portrayed Arun in Chandoo Mondeti-directed Savyasachi. Besides Nishabdham, his other upcoming project is Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Based on the life and times of scientist and aerospace engineer Nambi Narayanan, the film stars Madhavan in the lead role. It also marks the actor's directorial debut.

Updated Date: Oct 07, 2019 12:43:34 IST