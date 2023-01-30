Nikhil Siddhartha shares the first look of his upcoming pan India film SPY
The film is all set to release this summer in theatres across the country
After the success of Karthikeya 2, Nikhil Siddhartha gave a sneak peak into his pan India larger than life action thriller ‘SPY’. Sharing the look on his social media, Nikhil wrote, “Official Leak…Will be MASSIVE, Multi Language, National Thriller #SPY This Summer in Theatres Across India.”
In the black and white picture shared by him, he can be seen sporting a black commando uniform, holding a rifle with an intense look. The film is being directed by Garry BH, and is written by Anirudh Krishnamurthy, while Rajashekhar Reddy is behind the story and production of the film.
Nikhil had first shared the poster of the film last year in April.
The sentinel is geared up for the Task!
Unfolding & Presenting #SPY ATTACKING PAN INDIAN THEATRES this DASARA 2022
స్పై – स्पाई – ஸ்பை – ಸ್ಪೈ – സ്പൈ@Ishmenon @Garrybh88 @AbhinavGomatam @tej_uppalapati @julian_amaru #EDEntertainments #KRajashekarreddy pic.twitter.com/MBRlUsb7it
— Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) April 17, 2022
The film also stars Iswarya Menon and Sanya Thakur in lead roles while Sricharan Pakala and Julian Amaru Estrada handle the music and cinematography departments, respectively.
View this post on Instagram
The film is all set to release this summer in theatres across the country in five languages — Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam. His Karthikeya 2 did a phenomenal business at the box office. The Hindi version of this sequel ran to packed houses and made a lasting impression with its story and performances in 2022. The supernatural mystery thriller sequel to the 2014 hit was dubbed in 5 languages and the Hindi version of the film was on an unstoppable dream run at the box office.
