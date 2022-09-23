With three-dimensional spectacle, requiring audiences to wear special spectacles, doing relatively much better business at the box office, we shall no doubt have more 3D films coming our way in the coming months and years.

Is that a good thing?

Producer and trade analyst Girish Johar feels there is something to the 3D persuasion that may work. “Since its inception, 3D format has been doing well specifically with films created for it. But films created on 2D format in which 3D has been added on is just a marketing gimmick for some additional revenues. So if the story lends itself for a 3D version, which the audience definitely knows, then it surely adds value.”

About Brahmāstra Girish opines, “The film has splendid special effects which the audiences are enjoying at the 3D screen and also in IMAX formats. But by and large, the larger revenue share will be from 2D versions, for the industry going ahead, simply because it’s more widespread and audience-friendly. It is also more cost-effective while in production of films, even the cinemas have a 2D-friendly infrastructure and also its maintenance is less expensive than maintaining a 3D screen.”

Trade analyst Atul Mohan feels the 3D format could indeed be the way forward. “A film like Brahmastra can only be enjoyed on the big screen and that too in 3D. In 2D the impact will be flat, not only filmmakers but audiences also understand that. That’s the reason why the makers gave it a widest possible release in 3D. Since most of the single screens and stand-alone multiplexes haven’t upgraded to 3D they had to compromise with 2D. Also since the stakeholders wanted to give the film maximum reach they also showcased Brahmastra in 2D also.”

At the same Atul feels the 2D audience is vital to a film’s success. “Why miss out that audience also? 3D enhances cinema-viewing experience but not all stories need to be and can be told in 3D. 3D can be used only for scifi or visually grand films. We have seen in the past also how some films which never required to be in 3D were released in this format and left audience surprised and asking why. 3D can enhance the film visually but if the content is missing in storytelling then there is no point in upgrading the film technically.”

Bihar’s film distributor Kishan Damani feels the 3D format does possess an advantage. “Movies which are made on a grand scale and are a visual treat, people prefer to see it on 3D only. We had released Shankar’s 2.0 and I still recall 3D shows were all sold for coming days and there was hardly any demand for 2D shows tickets even in current booking.”

Producer-director Suneel Darshan feels 3D must not be overutilized in the anxiety to get audiences in theatres. “It depends entirely on the genre of the content. A Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge or Hum… Aapke Hain Koun are not dependent on such gimmicks.”

