Nick Jonas's father's company in debt amounting to $1 million, reportedly files for bankruptcy

Paul Jonas, father of American singer Nick Jonas, is reportedly under a financial turmoil with a debt amounting to $1 million, TMZ reported.

Paul's New Jersey construction and real estate company has a debt of Rs 71,005,000 approximately, including a $268k judgement from a case that his company lost. Paul’ company has filed for bankruptcy and so as to come up with the cash, Paul plans sell off some of the company’s property.

Nick, who has been in news for several weeks now owing to his engagement with Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, was a part of pop rock band The Jonas Brothers, which sold millions of records worldwide before it disbanded in 2013. Nick, now a solo artist, is worth $25 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. The singer also made his debut in films with Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and has two other films releasing in 2019.

Joe and Kevin Jonas have also successfully charted out their individual careers as entrepreneurs. While Joe was a judge on The Voice Australia in 2018 and was the voice of Kraken in Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, Kevin has a real-estate development, construction company called JonasWerner, and is the co-CEO of The Blu Market company.

Updated Date: Sep 04, 2018 11:16 AM