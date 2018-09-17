Nick Jonas' birthday celebrations; Abhishek, Vicky recreate their dads' photo from '80s: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Janhvi Kapoor's Swiss trip

View this post on Instagram Switzerland is so beautiful @janhvikapoor @manishmalhotra05 A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor / Khushi Kapoor (@janhviandkhushi) on Sep 16, 2018 at 2:29am PDT

View this post on Instagram

The Sunday Lunch Expressions .... @janhvikapoor #spiez #swizerland

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on Sep 16, 2018 at 4:09am PDT

Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor, who was in Swizerland shooting for a magazine cover with designer Manish Malhotra, took some time off from her busy schedule to enjoy the scenic beauty. Malhotra also shared some BTS photographs from the shoot earlier and then snippets from their time spent exploring. It was earlier reported that Kapoor's mother National Award winning actor Sridevi would be posthumously honoured by the Swiss government for promoting tourism through her films.

Nick Jonas' birthday

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday baby. 💋❤️@nickjonas A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Sep 16, 2018 at 4:53pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

This is the sweetest thing ever. Video courtesy of my fellow Virgo sister in law @daniellejonas my beautiful nieces singing me happy birthday. 🎁🎂🎈

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Sep 17, 2018 at 12:41am PDT

Fiance Priyanka Chopra shared a loved up selfie with Jonas, who now sports a moustache. The pop star turned 26 on 16 September. Jonas also shared an adorable video of his nieces, daughters of elder brother Kevin singing happy birthday for him.

Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan recreate their dads' pictures from the 80s

Manmazriyaan co-stars Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan posed side to side just like their fathers Sham Kaushal and Amitabh Bachchan had when they were working together for the 1985 film Mard. Sham is a renowed action director who has worked on films like Dhoom 3, Dangal and Bajirao Mastani among others in the past. Sham also shared the photo on Twitter and posted a heartfelt caption reminiscing about working with Big B.

God is so kind. I was a struggling stuntman during Mard shoot & never imagined that one day our next generation will work together. Miracles do happen. Feeling blessed.Thanking God & all the wonderful people who made it possible. @SrBachchan@juniorbachchan@vickykaushal09 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/fbXXoYijxZ — Sham kaushal (@ShamKaushal) September 16, 2018

SRK shares his parenting philosophy

Shah Rukh Khan took to Instagram and shared his bit on being a parent and how his children have helped him evolve as a person. He is a father of three Suhana, Aryan and AbRam.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aradhya seek blessings from Ganesha at GSB Seva Mandal

View this post on Instagram Me n Mine at GSB Ganpati Darshan. 🌺✨🙏✨🌺🙏 A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Sep 17, 2018 at 12:17am PDT

Aishwarya Rai, along with her daughter Aradhya and mother Brinda, visited the GSB Seva Mandal on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

