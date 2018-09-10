Sridevi to be posthumously honoured with a statue in Switzerland for promoting tourism through her films

The Switzerland authorities are planning to install a statue of veteran Indian actor Sridevi, whose superhit movie Chandni was shot in the country's picturesque locations.

The statue of the renowned Indian filmmaker, Yash Chopra, was unveiled in Interlaken in 2016. "Many of Chopra's films featured Switzerland as a backdrop and he is credited with boosting the popularity of the Alpine nation among Indian tourists. Now, considering Sridevi's role in promoting tourism here, there is a proposal to honour the actor by having her statue here," a senior official familiar with the development said.

"The 1989 blockbuster Chandni had also put Switzerland on centre stage as almost half the song and dance sequences in the film had a Swiss backdrop.

Raj Kapoor's 1964 film Sangam was the first Indian film shot in Switzerland, which was followed by An Evening in Paris in 1967. Since then Bollywood made Switzerland their favourite shooting location paving way to cement the image of the country's alpine scenery as a romantic paradise for Indians.

"However, for many Indian tourists visiting the country today, it is Chopra's 1995 production Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge that is their Swiss point of reference. Interestingly, for the tourists who happen to be cinema fanatics, there is also a provision to arrange Bollywood packaged trips here," the official said.

The government of Interlaken had also awarded the honorary title of Ambassador of Interlaken to Yash Chopra in 2011 and a train is named after him.

"Chopra's last movie as a director, Jab Tak Hai Jaan also had Switzerland in its original screenplay however it had to be cancelled due to his sudden demise. There is also a lake which is known as Yash Chopra lake here as he shot many of his scenes at the lake in Lauenensee," the official said.

Sridevi, who had an illustrious career spanning over four decades, died at the age of 55 due to accidental drowning in Dubai earlier this year.

