Will Smith's memoir, co-written with Mark Manson, acquired by Century

In July, Will Smith had announced that he was writing a book with The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck author Mark Manson. Touted to be a memoir, which has now been acquired by Century, the untitled book will chronicle Smith's personal journey from his childhood to becoming a global icon. Century will publish the book in India while the North American rights have been acquired by Scott Moyers at Penguin Press.

The book has been billed as an expression of Smith's "personal philosophy, an inspirational tale of how his true self-knowledge helped to propel him to extraordinary success, and then evolve further to a place of deeper peace—with himself, his loved ones, and the world."

The release date of the forthcoming book is yet to be disclosed.

Smith recently shared photographs from the sets of Punit Malhotra's upcoming Student of the Year 2 starring Tiger Shroff in the lead. The film also marks the Bollywood debuts of Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. Whether Smith will have a cameo or if he will just appear in the song briefly, is yet to be revealed.

Updated Date: Oct 09, 2018 18:31 PM