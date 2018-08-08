Disney's The Nutcracker and The Four Realms trailer: Clara fights to save the magical world created by her mother

Disney released a brand new trailer of The Nutcracker and The Four Realms, which follows Clara (Mackenzie Foy) who is presented with a one-of-a-kind key that makes one disappear into a magical and mysterious world that she later discovers was created by her mother. "The future of the realms lies on you, be careful who you trust," Clara is told by her godfather Drosselmeyer (played by Morgan Freeman).

She meets a soldier Philip, a gang of mice and the regents of the three Realms: Land of Snowflakes, Land of Flowers and Land of Sweets. She is then tasked with the responsibility to restore peace and save the parallel world from the evil Mother Ginger (Helen Mirren), who wants to rule all the realms.

Disney also shared a new poster of the upcoming fantasy drama featuring all major characters.

Check out the all-new poster for #DisneysNutcracker and the Four Realms. pic.twitter.com/Eyv0mOw27N — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 8, 2018

The film has been inspired by ETA Hoffman's The Nutcracker and the Mouse King and also stars Keira Knightley as the Sugar Plum Fairy and Jayden Fowora-Knight as the soldier Philip.

Directed by Lasse Hallström and Joe Johnston, the cast also includes Jack Whitehall, Richard E Grant, and Eugenio Derbez. The Nutcracker and The Four Realms will release in cinemas on 2 November.

Watch the trailer here.

