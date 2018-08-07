New Riverdale spinoff in the works; CW president reveals it will be 'very different' from original series

A new project based on The CW’s teen drama Riverdale is in the works. According to a report published by TV Line, during the Television Critics Association summer press tour on 6 August, The CW president Mark Pedowitz said that Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Riverdale's writer, “has something in mind” for a new mystery series.

Aguirre-Sacasa added fuel to the fire by confirming the news with the reporters, saying “We’re really excited, but we’re still early on in the process.” He also mentioned he wants it to be ready for the 2019-20 season but didn't spill any beans about its concept or characters. However, he promised it will be '"very different from Riverdale."

The same report talked about Aguirre-Sacasa's new Netflix product, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina which is releasing on 26 October. It was initially written for The CW as a Riverdale spinoff but Netflix managed to acquire the rights as part of a two-year deal with Warner Bros. TV.

He assured the viewers Netflix's version of the Sabrina series isn't identical to the one he had in mind for The CW.

The official synopsis describes the series as "a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit."

Joining Kiernan Shipka are Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Ross Lynch, Michelle Gomez, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Richard Coyle, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen, Lachlan Watson and Bronson Pinchot.

