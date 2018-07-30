You are here:

Netflix announces upcoming series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina starring Mad Men actress Kiernan Shipka

FP Staff

Jul,30 2018 16:43:12 IST

Netflix has announced a new series that imagines the origins and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch, based on the Archie Comics series of the same name. The comic books have earlier been adapted for TV in the 90s, where the titular character was played by Melissa Joan Hart, who lived with her eccentric aunts in Salem.

For the upcoming 10-episode series, Mad Men actress Kiernan Shipka will be seen essaying the role of Sabrina. The official poster of the series was unveiled by Netflix on Twitter.

The official synopsis describes the series as "a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit."

Joining Shipka are Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Ross Lynch, Michelle Gomez, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Richard Coyle, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen, Lachlan Watson and Bronson Pinchot.

Archie Comics chief creative officer and Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has penned the script for the series. He is also the exectuive producer along with Riverdale collaborators Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Archie Comics Ceo Jon Goldwater and Lee Toland.

The series has been scheduled to premiere on the streaming giant on 26 October, a few days before Halloween.

Updated Date: Jul 30, 2018 16:43 PM

tags: #Archie comics #BuzzPatrol #Mad Men #Now Streaming #NowStreaming #Sabrina the Teenage Witch

also see

Paramount TV chief Amy Powell fired over racially insensitive comments, denies allegations

Paramount TV chief Amy Powell fired over racially insensitive comments, denies allegations

Watch: Riverdale Season 3 trailer released at San Diego Comic-Con, hints at darker, more twisted plot

Watch: Riverdale Season 3 trailer released at San Diego Comic-Con, hints at darker, more twisted plot

Shonda Rhimes announces eight women-led Netflix Original shows under Shondaland banner

Shonda Rhimes announces eight women-led Netflix Original shows under Shondaland banner