Netflix announces upcoming series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina starring Mad Men actress Kiernan Shipka

Netflix has announced a new series that imagines the origins and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch, based on the Archie Comics series of the same name. The comic books have earlier been adapted for TV in the 90s, where the titular character was played by Melissa Joan Hart, who lived with her eccentric aunts in Salem.

For the upcoming 10-episode series, Mad Men actress Kiernan Shipka will be seen essaying the role of Sabrina. The official poster of the series was unveiled by Netflix on Twitter.

All 10 episodes of “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” will premiere October 26. #CAOS @sabrinanetflix pic.twitter.com/sFvY9409uP — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) July 29, 2018

The official synopsis describes the series as "a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit."

Joining Shipka are Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Ross Lynch, Michelle Gomez, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Richard Coyle, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen, Lachlan Watson and Bronson Pinchot.

Archie Comics chief creative officer and Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has penned the script for the series. He is also the exectuive producer along with Riverdale collaborators Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Archie Comics Ceo Jon Goldwater and Lee Toland.

The series has been scheduled to premiere on the streaming giant on 26 October, a few days before Halloween.

Updated Date: Jul 30, 2018 16:43 PM