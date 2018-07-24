Watch: Riverdale Season 3 trailer released at San Diego Comic-Con, hints at darker, more twisted plot

A new trailer of season 3 of the popular Netflix drama based on Archie's Comics Riverdale debuted at the recent San Diego Comic Con. The trailer traces back the story so far and teases what is in store for the audience in the upcoming season.

Season 3 seems to pick up several months after Archie's arrest with which season 2 had come to an end. Archie (played by KJ Apa) is probably out on bail and is shown spending the Labour Day weekend cruising in a car that he restores himself and frolicking in a lake with Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes), and Jughead (Cole Sprouse). "After the worst summer ever, I want us to have a normal Labor Day weekend," he tells his friends over milkshakes at Pop's.

With teenage romance, murder, secrets and scheming family members, the new installment of the popular series hints at an even darker plot this time around.

The trailer also includes a scene reminiscent to the iconic one in Carrie with Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) covered head-to-toe in blood. However, the most haunting of scene of all is when Betty makes her way to her backyard and sees her mother Alice (Madchen Amick) and sister Polly (Tiera Skovbye) dressed in all white and engaging in a bizarre cult-like ritual.

Watch the trailer here.

