New Race 3 song unveiled, Malaika Arora parties with her 'Veeres', Chrissy Teigen's adorable kids: Social Media Stalker's Guide

FP Staff

May,30 2018 16:28:45 IST

'Allah Duhai Hai' Race 3 song teaser unveiled

After 'Heeriye' and 'Selfish', Salman Khan shared a teaser for a third song from Race 3 — 'Allah Duhai Hai.' The short clip finds Salman singing the lyrics, "Nashaa...Teraa...Nasha tera Nashila Hai!" and offers glimpses of Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah dancing to it.

Malaika Arora parties with her 'Veeres'

The veeres for life♥️♥️♥️ @amuaroraofficial @therealkarismakapoor @mallika_bhat @sonamkapoor @rheakapoor @reallyswara @shikhatalsania @vdwthefilm #bebo#kareenakapoorkhan

With Veere Di Wedding set to hit theatres soon, Malaika Arora shared a photo of an all-girls night out with her "Veeres" — sister Amrita Arora and best buds Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor.

Sanjay Dutt completes Torbaaz shoot in Kyrgyzstan

Actor Sanjay Dutt finished the 30-day shoot for his new film Torbaaz in gruelling conditions in Kyrgyzstan. The film, said to be an action-thriller set in Afghanistan, is being directed by Girish Malik.

Rakul Preet congratulates team Mahanati sans Dulquer Salmaan and fans are not having it 

And here are some of the reactions from some of the irate Twitterati.

Chrissy Teigen shares adorable snap of her two children

❤️ / 📷: @bumper3077

Chrissy Treigen shared the first photo of her and John Legend's two children together. The two-year-old daughter is seen tending to her just over a week old baby brother in the crib in the photo.

Updated Date: May 30, 2018 16:45 PM

tags: #Chrissy Teigen #Kareena Kapoor #Malaika Arora #Race 3 #Rakul Preet #Sanjay Dutt #social media stalker's guide #SocialMediaStalkersGuide

