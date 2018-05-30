New Race 3 song unveiled, Malaika Arora parties with her 'Veeres', Chrissy Teigen's adorable kids: Social Media Stalker's Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

'Allah Duhai Hai' — Race 3 song teaser unveiled

After 'Heeriye' and 'Selfish', Salman Khan shared a teaser for a third song from Race 3 — 'Allah Duhai Hai.' The short clip finds Salman singing the lyrics, "Nashaa...Teraa...Nasha tera Nashila Hai!" and offers glimpses of Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah dancing to it.

Malaika Arora parties with her 'Veeres'

With Veere Di Wedding set to hit theatres soon, Malaika Arora shared a photo of an all-girls night out with her "Veeres" — sister Amrita Arora and best buds Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor.

Sanjay Dutt completes Torbaaz shoot in Kyrgyzstan

Sanjay Dutt completes major schedule of #Torbaaz in Kyrgyzstan… The 30-day shoot was held amidst tough weather conditions... Costars Rahul Dev, Nargis Fakhri and Rahul Mittra... Directed by Girish Malik... Raju Chadha presentation. pic.twitter.com/4OZA1nh6vn — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 30, 2018

Actor Sanjay Dutt finished the 30-day shoot for his new film Torbaaz in gruelling conditions in Kyrgyzstan. The film, said to be an action-thriller set in Afghanistan, is being directed by Girish Malik.

Rakul Preet congratulates team Mahanati sans Dulquer Salmaan and fans are not having it

Finally saw #Mahanati n it’s a “MASTERPIECE”.. kudos 2 d entire team 4 making a film like this. Savitri garu will be remembered forever! @KeerthyOfficial what a lovely performance ! Take a bow ..@Samanthaprabhu2 @VijayDevarkonda — Rakul Preet (@Rakulpreet) May 25, 2018

And here are some of the reactions from some of the irate Twitterati.

Are you kidding that you watched the movie... I think you are Not... keerthi is amazing ok.. Agreed but if dulquer is one of the pillar in this movie.. plz watch the movie — HiraZ MhD (@HiraZmhd) May 26, 2018

Hey U know hero of the film...mr.Dulquer Salman....Such a superstar in malayalm film industry.....u didnt see him in this film??...waiting for your film to release kerala???? Show u????? — Vichoose (@VishnuB58008022) May 28, 2018

@Rakulpreet u might hv missed dulquer — Amrutavani (@vani4amruta) May 26, 2018

Chrissy Teigen shares adorable snap of her two children

Chrissy Treigen shared the first photo of her and John Legend's two children together. The two-year-old daughter is seen tending to her just over a week old baby brother in the crib in the photo.

