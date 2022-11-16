Kartik Aaryan starrer Freddy is gearing up for its release soon and our excitement for it is only rising with each passing day as it tops the list of most anticipated movies and shows in India on IMDb.After grabbing all eyes with the jaw-dropping teaser of Kartik as Freddy and the release of the chartbuster of a song, Kaala Jaadu, makers now drop the first look of Alaya F as Kainaaz aka ‘Freddy’s obsession’.

This spine-chilling romantic poster of Freddy and Kainaaz has already raised our hair and left us with bated breath for the film to drop now. One can see Kartik with his deep eyes holding a dental tool next to Alaya‘s scared but brave face, with blood on his gloves.

The audience is excited to know how far Freddy will go for Love, Marriage, Betrayal and where the story of Kainaaz will lead to. Starring Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F the film will release on December 2, 2022, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Netizens are excited to see Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F in a whole new avatar. While Kartik Aaryan is ruling the heartlands of the nation with the year’s first big blockbuster from Bollywood, Alaya F prove her mettle as a young actress in her debut film Jawaani Jaaneman with Saif Ali Khan. Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Shehzada, Aashiqui 3 and Kabir Khan’s untitled next. While Alaya F’s film with Anurag Kashyap, ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’ gets its world premiere very soon at Marrakech International Film Festival and will also be seen in U-turn along with Freddy.

