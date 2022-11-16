Alaya F all set to attend 2022 Marrakech International Film Festival for the world premiere of her next film
The film in question is Anurag Kashyap’s directorial Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat. Alaya F was first seen in Jawaani Jaaneman where she played the daughter of Saif Ali Khan.
Bollywood actress Alaya F is going places with her film ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’ directed by Anurag Kashyap which is all set to have it’s world premiere at the 2022 International Marrakech Film Festival.
Now after Ranveer Singh, Alaya F will be attending the festival and her fans are all excited to see the actress shine in the screening. Written and directed by Anurag Kashyap, this film marks her second film in Bollywood. Alaya F who keeps her fans engaged via her personality activities on social media by putting up multiple genre videos from yoga to art to dance etc, and now the world premiere of her film has been the talk of the town.
Alaya F was first seen in Jawaani Jaaneman where she played the daughter of Saif Ali Khan. Alaya’s performance was applauded across the country, she could be known as the dark horse as only with her first and such good performance she bagged in so many more films. And now with Freddy hitting OTT on December 2, her fans are excited to know what is in store.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Alaya F has an interesting lineup of films apart from Freddy, and Almost Pyaar she also has U-Turn produced by Ektaa R Kapoor.