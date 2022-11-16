Alaya F all set to attend 2022 Marrakech International Film Festival for the world premiere of her next film

2/4

Now after Ranveer Singh, Alaya F will be attending the festival and her fans are all excited to see the actress shine in the screening. Written and directed by Anurag Kashyap, this film marks her second film in Bollywood. Alaya F who keeps her fans engaged via her personality activities on social media by putting up multiple genre videos from yoga to art to dance etc, and now the world premiere of her film has been the talk of the town.