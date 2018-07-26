New Justice League VFX reel reveals alternate scene of Batman recruiting Aquaman

Speculations have been rife about the existence of a Synder cut, a version of DC's 2017 film Justice League devoid of Warner Bros’ creative changes that came after Joss Whedon took over the director's chair from Zack Snyder,

Now, a Screenrant report says a different scene of Batman recruiting Aquaman, which was not part of the theatrical cut has surfaced raising the hopes of the existence of more unused footage of the film than Warner Bros. has let on.

When Batman starts uniting the members of the Justice League against the looming arrival of Steppenwolf, Bruce Wayne goes around looking for Arthur Curry by flashing his business card, instead of flaunting around cash, Heroic Hollywood wrote.

While the scene released by TeamWorks Digital does not prove the existence of the Synder cut, it is clearly from Justice League and also appears quite early on in the film.

No audio is available in this demo reel which leaves much to speculation about what Batman meant and why it was altered in the theatrical cut, Screenrant said.

Justice League had received a rather lukewarm response from audiences after its release largely owing to the drastic change in film's tone after Whedon came on board, following Synder's exit due to a family tragedy.

Aquaman was still a highlight in the film and his upcoming solo film in 2018 promises a more exciting adventure.

Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 18:54 PM