Bollywood actors and newbie parents Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are on cloud nine after welcoming their little bundle of joy, daughter Raha Kapoor. While the couple welcomed the child earlier this month, they have recently announced her name, leaving fans quite happy with it. Along with that, they also shared a unique post on social media with their baby in their arms and the photo indeed has a ‘football’ connection.

The photo shared by Alia Bhatt on her Instagram handle shows Alia and Ranbir gazing at her their daughter while a Barcelona Jersey can be seen in focus with the little girl’s name on it. Well, it seems just like her father, the daughter has also been introduced as a new Barcelona fan from the family.

Shortly after the couple announced the daughter’s name, they also got a shout-out from the Spanish football club, FC Barcelona who took to Twitter and congratulated them. Welcoming a new ‘Barca fan’, they also expressed their wish to meet her soon.

Congratulations, @aliaa08 & Ranbir Kapoor!! A new Barça fan is born 👶. We can’t wait to meet you all in Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/Lef3P4DPe2 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 25, 2022



Soon after this, fans also took to the comment section and shared their responses. Notably, it is not new that Ranbir himself is a big football fan and is an avid supporter of Barcelona. Besides this, he is also the co-owner of the Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City FC and can often be seen trying hands at the game.

Ranbir-Alia welcome daughter, Raha Kapoor

After getting married earlier this year, the Bollywood star couple announced the pregnancy news in June 2022. Months after that, on 6 November 2022, they welcomed their first child, daughter Raha Kapoor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)



Days later, they recently shared a glimpse of the baby girl and revealed her name. Furthermore, Alia while noting that the name was suggested by the baby’s grandmother, Neetu Kapoor also explained the meaning of the baby’s name. “Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun”, a part of her caption read.

