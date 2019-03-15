You are here:

Avengers Endgame trailer 2: Twitterati celebrate Tony Stark's return on Earth, pair up Thor-Captain Marvel

Marvel dropped a new trailer for the much anticipated Avengers:Endgame and Twitter had a lot to say about it.

Endgame takes place after Avengers: Infinity War with almost half of the world population gone after the mightiest Thanos securing all the six infinity stones. The surviving superheroes including Captain America and Black Widow join hands and find one way to reverse Thanos destruction.

With the new trailer on its heels, Marvel made sure to increase the hype around the film a notch higher. That didn’t stop Twitter users from bringing their own two-cents to the table about the trailer, and we spent some time rounding up the best Twitter reactions to the Avengers: Endgame trailer.

All I want is for a happy ending, no deaths.#AvengersEndgame writers and Marvel:

pic.twitter.com/0JlvLqV8EY — Dr Bangtan: PERSONA (@DrBangtan1) March 14, 2019

THEY COULD LITERALLY PUNCH ME IN THE FACE AND I WOULD PROBABLY THANK THEM WOW, JUST...WOW#AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/OrA7f2faAi — (@bvckitasha) March 14, 2019

If Steve, Tony and Thor don’t get the happy endings they deserve #AvengersEndgamepic.twitter.com/0iqoOR0WrM — cemre✨|boo boo the fool (@mymoonlightay) March 14, 2019

Tony Stark is back on Earth

The previous trailer showed Tony Stark stranded in space, where he left dire voicemails for Pepper, but the new footage shows the team suited up at Avengers HQ. Does this mean Tony is back on earth, reunited with Avengers and ready to fight? However, the big question still lies unanswered: Will he survive in this Endgame?

TONY STARK IS BACK ON EARTH!! I didnt even notice!#AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/oSaQEYZbPf — Pooja Mishra (@Poojadnmishra) March 14, 2019

EVERYONE STOP TONY IS ON EARTH AND IS ALIVE AND BREATHING PLS STAY THAT WAY UNTIL THE END OF THE MOVIE #AvengersEndGame pic.twitter.com/rJDwfOddCS — f saw captain marvel x2 (@frostyIoki) March 14, 2019

ALEXA PLAY THE BOYS ARE BACK BY ZAC EFRON AND CORBIN BLEU #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/h4ffikHOK4 — ɪɴғᴇʀɴᴀʟ ʜᴇɪʀ #5 (@asablonde) March 14, 2019

Twitter is trying to ship Thor and Carol Danvers

The big moment in this sneak peek is the interaction between Thor and Captain Marvel. After popping up at Avengers headquarters, it's clear she makes a good impression on the God of Thunder, who says after grabbing his axe - "I like this one."

thor hasn’t smiled in ages, miss carol danvers did that!! pic.twitter.com/THcRfhf0ys — saw cm (@thorshope) March 14, 2019

#AvengersEndgame US WHEN WE SAW THOR AND CAROL pic.twitter.com/PJDOLXgBAT — mary (@classicdanvers) March 14, 2019

The Quantum Realm suits

According to a report, the main theory for these upgraded outfits: they're Quantum Realm suits with a color scheme similar to the one Hank Pym wore when he rescued Janet from the quantum realm.

THEY'RE GOING IN THE QUANTUM REALM AND BACK IN TIME I REPEAT THEY ARE GOING IN THE QUANTUM REALM AND BACK IN TIME pic.twitter.com/1YcC5DLJQq — georgij | saw cm x1 (@dayabreak) March 14, 2019

The Quantum Realm suits don’t look so bad after all??? #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/6Eb6mRQdaf — (@itsjustanx) March 14, 2019

Avengers: Endgame is slated to release on 26 April.

Mar 15, 2019