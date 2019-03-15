You are here:

Avengers Endgame trailer 2: Twitterati celebrate Tony Stark's return on Earth, pair up Thor-Captain Marvel

FP Staff

Mar 15, 2019 18:26:14 IST

Marvel dropped a new trailer for the much anticipated Avengers:Endgame and Twitter had a lot to say about it.

Endgame takes place after Avengers: Infinity War with almost half of the world population gone after the mightiest Thanos securing all the six infinity stones. The surviving superheroes including Captain America and Black Widow join hands and find one way to reverse Thanos destruction.

With the new trailer on its heels, Marvel made sure to increase the hype around the film a notch higher. That didn’t stop Twitter users from bringing their own two-cents to the table about the trailer, and we spent some time rounding up the best Twitter reactions to the Avengers: Endgame trailer.

Tony Stark is back on Earth

The previous trailer showed Tony Stark stranded in space, where he left dire voicemails for Pepper, but the new footage shows the team suited up at Avengers HQ. Does this mean Tony is back on earth, reunited with Avengers and ready to fight? However, the big question still lies unanswered: Will he survive in this Endgame?

Twitter is trying to ship Thor and Carol Danvers

The big moment in this sneak peek is the interaction between Thor and Captain Marvel. After popping up at Avengers headquarters, it's clear she makes a good impression on the God of Thunder, who says after grabbing his axe - "I like this one."

The Quantum Realm suits

According to a report, the main theory for these upgraded outfits: they're Quantum Realm suits with a color scheme similar to the one Hank Pym wore when he rescued Janet from the quantum realm.

Avengers: Endgame is slated to release on 26 April.

Updated Date: Mar 15, 2019 18:28:35 IST

tags: Avengers , Avengers: Endgame , Buzz Patrol , Hollywood , Marvel , Marvel Cinematic Universe , Shareworthy

also see

Avengers: Endgame — New footage featuring Captain Marvel from upcoming film revealed at Disney shareholder meeting

Avengers: Endgame — New footage featuring Captain Marvel from upcoming film revealed at Disney shareholder meeting

Avengers rumour round-up: Captain Marvel teams up with Avengers to take down Thanos; Wakanda may withdraw their support

Avengers rumour round-up: Captain Marvel teams up with Avengers to take down Thanos; Wakanda may withdraw their support

Captain Marvel audience at Clifton movie theater had a surprise visitor in Brie Larson during opening weekend show

Captain Marvel audience at Clifton movie theater had a surprise visitor in Brie Larson during opening weekend show