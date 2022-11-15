The live-wire of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh has impressed the audience with his impeccable acting skills and charismatic charm in films like Ram-Leela, Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Gully Boy and others. However, his last two movies 83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar failed to create any magic at the box office.

Despite that audiences showered praises on him for his portrayal of Kapil Dev in the Kabir Khan directorial. Now, the actor is getting accolades and awards for his performance in 83 but audience, especially on social media are not happy about it. They are trolling the star for accepting the trophy despite delivering two consecutive flops at the box office. Here are some of the reactions…

Is he in his senses? What is he celebrating ? His all movies are making huge losses. Atleast behave normal. Aise log hi Bollywood ko bigaad rahe hai aur lakho logo ki rozi-roti chhin rahe pic.twitter.com/JtQh7WQb1b — ASHISHA SINGH RAJPUT (@AshishaRajput19) November 14, 2022

This jayesh bhai is getting every single award inspite of disaster flops at box office. Kantara and pushpa Wale chup hai. The major reason why Bollywood is failing. Fake stars and fake awards and fake noise pic.twitter.com/ePH3eYjd68 — Hussain Sultania (@HussainSultania) November 14, 2022

This guy has given two BIGGEST flops in the history of Bollywood back to back 83 the movie lost 120 crores and Jayesh bhai jordar was a super flop. Still he is behaving that this year he has given sholay and mother india combined. pic.twitter.com/5SBXIoY1ew — Amit Kumar (@AMIT_GUJJU) November 12, 2022

Despite giving 2 flops in a row, Ranveer Singh is getting awards from bollywood. All thanks to PR companies. His last 2 films have been the biggest disasters. No wonder why down to earth movies like Kantara are gaining popularity and bollywood is losing its grip. pic.twitter.com/px8cItsvOd — (@seriousfunnyguy) November 12, 2022

Fans also pointed out that due to this stint, Bollywood is losing its grip among the viewers as they are preferring south-Indian content now.

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus followed by Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

