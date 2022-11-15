Entertainment

Netizens troll Ranveer Singh for getting awards despite delivering two back-to-back flops

Fans also pointed out that due to this stint, Bollywood is losing its grip among the viewers as they are now preferring south-Indian content.

FP Staff November 15, 2022 16:33:09 IST
The live-wire of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh has impressed the audience with his impeccable acting skills and charismatic charm in films like Ram-Leela, Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Gully Boy and others. However, his last two movies 83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar failed to create any magic at the box office.

Despite that audiences showered praises on him for his portrayal of Kapil Dev in the Kabir Khan directorial. Now, the actor is getting accolades and awards for his performance in 83 but audience, especially on social media are not happy about it. They are trolling the star for accepting the trophy despite delivering two consecutive flops at the box office. Here are some of the reactions…

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus followed by Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

