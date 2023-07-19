The audience is spellbound by Ranveer Singh and his charisma in the trailer for his upcoming Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. While everyone is craving to watch the superstar more as Rocky, the recently released ‘Ve Kamleya‘ song from the film has hit the right chords of the audience. Ranveer with his majestic screen presence took the audience through different emotions of love and relationship that commenced a whole new conversation on the internet with fans expressing their love for Ranveer’s performance.

From his expressive eyes to his unbeatable chemistry with Alia Bhatt, to the definite versatility Ranveer poured in every frame with his expressions throughout the song, everything about ‘Ve Kamleya‘ song is garnering immense love from the audience, and the evidence of the same has been witnessed on the social media. The netizen’s comments go like, this:

Rocky is so boyfriend coded ahhhh that stare ❤️ Such a loveable character like ranveer said #VeKamleya#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani pic.twitter.com/Y6zFSOIAVA — ~ (@sapphiirepixie) July 18, 2023

Everyone can leave. ranveer and alia ‘s chemistry is unbeatable omggg my babies look so good together chemistry all time high ♥️ love it !!! #VeKamleya #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani pic.twitter.com/tXILiO2ipZ — rocky rani (@junglibilli_x) July 18, 2023

Recently, the promotional event for the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was held in National Capital. The event was held at The Imperial Hotel, New Delhi and attended by the leads Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt The movie is all set to release in 28 July 2023. The movie is produced and directed by Karan Johar.

The movie stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra in lead roles. The movie is about the flamboyant Punjabi Rocky and intellectual Bengali journalist Rani, and how they fall in love despite their caste differences. After facing family opposition, they decide to live with each other’s families for three months before getting married.