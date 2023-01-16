The smoke of the Uphaar Cinema Hall fire tragedy probably choked all the audiences the way it choked to death 59 people on the unfaithful evening of June 13. The callousness was caused by the owners of Uphaar cinema hall, the mighty Ansal brothers. It is one of the worst fire tragedies in recent Indian history.

In one of the episodes of Netflix’s Trial by Fire, we hear Neelam Krishnamoorth who lost her two children in the tragedy played by Rajshri Deshpande saying, “I gave my entire youth for this case. I have been fighting for this case for the justice of my children and for those who lost their near and dear ones on June 13, 1997. The Indian judicial system takes so long to prove that the Ansals, the owners of the cinema hall are the reason behind the tragedy. Had I known that this would have taken so long, I would have just picked up a gun and shot them on that very day.”

The show recounts the event of the tragedy. Netflix’s Trial by Fire is about resilience and fight against corruption, money and power. Those who are not aware of this tragedy or were not born during that time, it was very important for them to see how a mother fought for their children and grief that the families had gone through. Netflix series created by Prashant Nair and Randeep Jha, shows in vivid detail the real-life tragedy that turns into a fight of people versus the system, which refuse to take blame or I would rather put it at least owe up for their mistakes which was unpardonable. Trial by Fire shows in details about the tampering of evidence.

The series show the systematic negligence of our system and how human life is taken for granted. A mother fights till the very end, never did she once think what if her fight is futile. The Krishnamoorthys fight for justice and in one of the scenes it is very evident that they have no fear because losing one’s children is the biggest fear left in them and grief for any parent.

The Uphaar Fire Tragedy

On June 13, 1997, during a screening of J P Dutta’s Border, a massive fire broke out at Uphaar Cinema in Delhi’s Green Park. A total of 59 people died of asphyxiation after being trapped in the hall, while 103 were seriously injured in an ensuing stampede to escape. The victims and the families of the deceased formed The Association of Victims of Uphaar Fire Tragedy (AVUT) and filed for damages. What followed was a protracted legal battle which tried to hold the owners of the theatre accountable.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.