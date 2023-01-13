From Hunters Season 2 to Trial By Fire: Here's everything that awaits viewers on OTT this week

The first month of the New Year, January has been so far so good in terms of entertainment. While the big screen releases like RRR and The Kashmir Files are gearing up to conquer the world, the OTT premieres have surely kept the movie buffs covered up, as they await the silver screen release. Last week was truly high on comedy with releases like Ginny and Georgia Season 2 and Best Stand-Up 2022. However, this week, wherein India is gearing up to celebrate festivals like Makar Sankranti, Lohri, and Pongal brings a couple of cinematic adaptations of true stories. Giving you more reason to look forward to the week and update your subscription is the fact that legendary star Al-Pacino is himself gracing our screens. So without further ado, let’s dive deep into the OTT releases of this week:

Hunters Season 2

If one year appeared very long for you and you were tormented to enjoy the living legend, Al Pacino, then your wait is over, as David Wells’ crime series Hunters is coming back with another riveting season. This season follows a group of hunters who aim to reach the Nazis’ supreme leader Adolf Hitler. Along with the thrill, suspense, mystery, action, and drama, simply the presence of veteran star Al Pacino makes Hunters Season 2 a must-watch for all cinephiles out there. Therefore, you can enjoy it on Amazon Prime on 13 January.

Trial By Fire

After impressing the critics with the cinematic adaptation of the true story Jungle Cry, Abhay Deol is back with yet another real-life incident. Based on the bestselling book, Trial By Fire: The Tragic Tale of the Uphaar Fire Tragedy by Neelam and Shekhar, Abhay will be seen essaying the resilient journey of two parents. Helmed by Prashant Nair and Kevin Luperchio, Trial By Fire becomes a must-watch, as supremely talented actors including Rajesh Tailang, Anupam Kher, Ratna Pathak, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Shilpa Shukla will be featured in Netflix’s crime drama, which will premiere on 13 January.

Dog Gone

Netflix on 13 January is coming with yet another true story of a father-son duo on a search for their lost pet. Featuring Rob Lowe, Johnny Berchtold, Susan Gallagher, and others in prominent roles, Dog Gone is helmed by Stephen Herek and centers on how the adventure reignites the bond between the two.

Servant Season 4

After three successful seasons, Apple TV+ is bringing M. Night Shyamalan’s much-awaited thriller series Servant, with yet another exciting season. Created by Tony Basgallop premiered its first episode in 2019, and now you can enjoy the first episode of Servant’s season 4 on 13 January. And honestly, you shouldn’t miss out on this intense thriller that’s high on suspense and drama.

The Croods: A New Age

After the wait of three long years, Joel Crawford’s much-loved anime The Croods: A New Age is coming on Netflix this week. Bagging Golden Globe Awards for Best Animated Feature film and minting more than $216 million across the globe, Universal Pictures’ family adventure is coming to your screen on 15 January. And in case you need more reasons to watch it, then we must tell you that stars like Nicolas cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, and Peter Dinklage among others have lent their voices to the characters.

