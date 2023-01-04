59 lives lost, over 100 injured and a 25-year-long battle. The fire that took over the Uphaar Cinema in 1997, is still clear as day in the minds of many. In the trailer that dropped today for the upcoming limited series Trial By Fire, Netflix takes audiences through a hard-hitting yet compelling journey of parents who take on powerful forces for over two decades, in their enduring struggle for justice.

Tracing the story of Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, the series portrays the grueling legal battle and the unbelievably trying journey that ensues when two parents lose their children.

Based on the best-seller, Trial by Fire: The Tragic Tale of the Uphaar Fire Tragedy, written by Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, the series will stream from January 13th, 2022. Directed by Prashant Nair and produced by Endemol Shine India and House of Talkies, the human drama stars Rajshri Deshpande, Abhay Deol, Rajesh Tailang, Ashish Vidyarthi, Anupam Kher, Ratna Pathak, Shilpa Shukla and Shardul Bharadwaj.

Watch the trailer:

Trial By Fire will premiere exclusively on Netflix on the 13th of January, 2023.

Producers: Endemol Shine India & House of Talkies

Showrunner: Prashant Nair

Directors: Prashant Nair, Randeep Jha

Writers: Prashant Nair, Kevin Luperchio

Cast: Rajshri Deshpande, Abhay Deol, Rajesh Tailang, Ashish Vidyarthi, Anupam Kher, Ratna Pathak, Shilpa Shukla and Shardul Bharadwaj.

