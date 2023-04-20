Netflix’s Tooth Pari Review: The sexy vampire web show that will steal your hearts

The quirkiest fantasy rom-com Tooth Pari is one of its kind. It’s a must watch for those who have grown up on a diet of fantasy tales of vampires. Ora Ashba (They will come). But who are they… the vampires of Kolkata. All of us have heard about tooth fairies as kids. The tooth fairy is a fantasy figure if you remember our parents mentioning it to us. The story goes this way when children lose one of their baby teeth, they should place it underneath their pillow or on their bedside table and the Tooth Fairy will visit while they sleep, replacing the lost tooth with a penny.

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites with its brilliant cast, not stars, but craftsmen transport us to this fantasy world. Each and every bit of the show is engaging and amusing including the love making scenes. The series puts a lot of emphasis on Kolkata and its culture, their people, their love for food and music.

Netflix, Tooth Pari, features an unusual love story as a shy dentist falls for a vampire, who comes to get her tooth fixed. As the two fall deeply in love and try to figure out their romance and how they wish to continue their relationship, there is a battle between the human and vampire world beneath that slowly comes to light. The unusual love story has been created and directed by Pratim D Gupta.

The web series show how the dentist Roy’s played by Shantanu Maheshwari is so much in love with the stunning girlfriend of their son, Rumi (Tanya Maniktala) that they have already started making preparation of their wedding. They don’t know that she doesn’t belong to the human world, but to the world of vampires who lives on a diet of fresh human blood and are allergic to garlics.

A police officer (Sikandar Kher) discovers Rumi’s missing fang and realises that the stories on vampires narrated by his father are not just stories, but could be reality. Revathy (Luna Luka) plays the role of a witch leader of the human world. She is the head of a group of Catmandus who are into witchcraft and wants the end of the vampires. Produced by Endemol Shine India, the series also stars Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and Adil Hussain.

Not to miss the performances of our very own Bob, Saswata Chatterjee, Tillotama Shome and Adil Hussain, all effortlessly fit into the characters of that era. Tillotama, plays a vampire tawaif with grace, class and naughtiness. Again, I think a very niche audience who have grown up on a diet of rupkothar golpo (fairytale) can actually find the show to be fun. But how I wish the end of the show had a little bit more punch.

