Revathi is gearing up for her new show called Tooth Pari that streams on Netflix on April 20. And in an exclusive interview with Firstpost, she opened up about the show and the character she essays.

You play a very mysterious character in Tooth Pari; what was the thought that went behind choosing this?

I have always looked for roles that challenge me. And this was one character that completely challenged me. It’s very rare that somebody writes a role like this so I really enjoyed doing this. And the way Pratim wrote this story, it was so interesting that I felt I want to be a part of this.

What was the preparation that went behind?

There was absolutely no preparation, they were only discussions that went behind me and Pratim. He kind of shared with me what was in his mind. I worked a little bit in my head about this character and we kind of shaped it out.

What’s the method you follow when you prepare for a project?

Why would I tell you what I do? (Laughs) Then the process is not my anymore. So it’s a very intuitive process and then I read my scenes and work on it. There are certain characters you connect with that you meet in your life and then take something from them. Otherwise, I don’t know much about preparation, there’s nothing much to prepare.

On experimenting with different genres

It’s like food. Can you eat the same food from morning to evening? You can’t do it. As an actor, I try to do different things. I feel an actor matters only when you try everything.

On women’s roles changing in content

Both OTT and Cinema are the reasons for the same. Women of all age groups are becoming a part of our storytelling, which was not the case before, either she was the mother- sister, or the heroine. This is something very nice.

On equal parts being written for women

The Malayalam films that I was doing had equal parts being written for everyone, it was not just the hero heroine, same for the films that were being made in Tamil back in the 70s and 80s. Now the hype is around the fact that all the hype is around the fact that all the heroes and heroines of the 70s and the 80s are playing character actors.

