Netflix’s Kathal movie review

Language: Hindi

Cast: Sanya Malhotra, Anant V Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Gurpal Singh and ensemble

Director: Yashowardhan Mishra

Kathal theft is just the background of the film. It starts with a young, earnest and ambitious police officer, hoping to solve the mystery of two missing kathals in a humorous way. The plot may sound frivolous, but once you start watching it you realise how intelligently crafted the film is with its dialogues and the method. Not just a kathal theft mystery it touches upon the socio-political situation of our country without sounding preachy.

Netflix’s Kathal is a social satire. Mahima, a police woman played by Sanya Malhotra tries to solve the jackfruit theft case from a local politician’s house. Set in a small town, Kathal revolves around a local politician whose prized jackfruits (kathals) go missing and a young police officer named Mahima (Sanya Malhotra) is adamant to solve this bizarre case to prove herself. In her rigorous crusade of solving the Kathal case, she discovers the mysteries of a small town. The narrative is simple and all the actors especially Rajpal Yadav who plays the role of a passionate journalist stole the limelight. Starting from his entry where tries to take the interviews of the police woman Mahima, you will get the signal that you are here for a joyride.

There is a stories behind each and every character and that’s what made Kathal special. Though the main role is played by Sanya Malhotra, every character in the film has an important part to play. The plot may appear to be absurd for many, but that’s what makes the story of the film special. And not to miss the pink Nano which is a very important part of the plot.

Sanya Malhotra has a way of getting into the skin of the character and she has played the role of Mahima perfection starting from her dialect to her mannerisms. Kathal shows us how casteism reigns in our country and if you are in a position of power you are safe. Though a lot of times you will find similarities with the recently released web series Dahaad on Amazon Prime, but unlike the former it is a way lighter movie. But Kathal definitely just a one-time watch.

Rating : 3 out of 5

