Netflix, Sikhya Entertainment and Balaji Telefilms Ltd. come together again for Kathal, directed by Yashowardhan Mishra, starring Sanya Malhotra, Anant Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav and Neha Saraf

Mumbai, August 29, 2022: Netflix today dropped the motion poster of its much anticipated satire Kathal, starring Sanya Malhotra, Anant Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav and Neha Saraf. The film is a dramedy, set in a small town and centers around a young police officer, Mahima, played by Sanya Malhotra who is adamant to solve a bizarre case of missing jackfruit (kathal) belonging to a local politician. Kathal is the directorial debut of Yashowardhan Mishra, who wrote the film along with the veteran, award-winning writer Ashok Mishra.

Talking about the film, producer Guneet Monga, CEO, Sikhya Entertainment shared, “We at Sikhya Entertainment are elated to embark on another journey with Sanya Malhotra and our partners, Ekta Kapoor, Balaji Telefilms Ltd. and Netflix.

Collaborating with director Yashowardhan Mishra who has also written the film along with Ashok Mishra, was a fulfilling experience. At Sikhya, we strive to tell stories from heartlands of the county that are quirky and accessible to a pan India audience. Kathal is a quirky satire. It’s introspective and full of humor and reflective of our times. After the resounding success of Pagglait, we eagerly look forward to the film releasing on Netflix and being available to audiences far and wide.”

Yashowardhan Mishra, the debutant director and writer added, “As a creator I always endeavor to create entertaining and heart warming content that reflects the times we live in. Kathal is one such quirky tale set in heartland India starring Sanya Malhotra, Anant Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav and Neha Saraf. I’m very excited to collaborate with Sikhya, Balaji and Netflix and tell this unique, genre-blending story with an Indian heart to a global audience.”

The film marks the return of Sanya Malhotra to Netflix after her striking performances in films such as Ludo, Pagglait and Meenakshi Sundareshwar. Kathal is produced by Sikhya Entertainment and Balaji Telefilms Ltd.

Produced by: Guneet Monga, Ekta Kapoor, Achin Jain, Shobha Kapoor

Co-Producer: Nachiket Pantvaidya, Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh

Writer: Ashok Mishra, Yashowardhan Mishra

Director: Yashowardhan Mishra

Cast: Sanya Malhotra, Anant Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Neha Saraf

About Netflix:

Netflix is the world’s leading streaming entertainment service with 221 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries, feature films and mobile games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any Internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

About Balaji Telefilms Ltd.:

Balaji Telefilms, which started more than two decades ago, is today one of the leading entertainment production houses, headed by two powerhouse women – Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. Balaji Telefilms, under Ekta Kapoor’s creative vision, has altered the landscape of primetime television in India. Constant drive for growth also led to the studio venture into film production followed by the launch of an OTT platform – ALT Balaji.

Balaji Telefilms, since its foray into films, has produced both commercial as well as unconventional cinema. It has backed critically acclaimed and successful films like – Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Judgementall Hai Kya, Udta Punjab, Lipstick Under my Burkha, Veere Di Wedding which questioned the stereotypical norms of the Indian society, as well as commercial hits like Dream Girl, Ek Villain, The Dirty Picture, Main Tera Hero among many others that set the cash registers ringing.

At the core, Balaji Telefilms has always strived hard to push the envelope and make distinctive stories which resonate with the world over and has focused on creating genre agnostic content.

About Sikhya Entertainment:

Sikhya Entertainment – The House of Heartland stories

Sikhya envisions telling heartland stories from all across the country. The company has been at the helm of making content-driven cinema that showcased Indian talent across the world. Their filmography includes titles like Pagglait, The Lunchbox, Masaan, What Will People Say, Tigers, Haraamkhor, Soorarai Pottru and Oscar winning docu short Period. End Of Sentence.

The production house has had multiple films at Cannes, Toronto, Sundance, Venice International Film Festival and over 30 awards at other prestigious film festivals including a BAFTA nomination for best film for The Lunchbox in 2014. Being true to the company’s mission of staying ahead of the curve by constantly seeking, learning and evolving — Sikhya has recently diversified into various languages, content formats and mediums like short films, documentaries, web series and podcasts under both fiction and non-fiction verticals.

