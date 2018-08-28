Netflix's House of Cards season 6 new images introduce Diane Lane, Greg Kinnear, Cody Fern

Award winning landmark series House of Cards, which will be making its return on Netflix for its sixth and final season on 2 November, released new images introducing two new characters.

#HouseOfCards First Look: Diane Lane & Greg Kinnear play Annette & Bill Shepherd, siblings who exert a powerful behind-the-scenes force in politics. Cody Fern plays Duncan, Annette’s ambitious and devoted son, who represents the next generation of DC power players pic.twitter.com/UOY7DM2fQg — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) August 27, 2018

Shepherd Unlimited, the leading industrial conglomerate was headlined by siblings Annette Shepherd and Bill Shepherd who "exert a powerful behind-the-scenes force in politics". Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear will appear as the brother-sister duo who play pivotal roles in the narrative.

Along with Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear, Cody Fern will also be seen in the House of Cards' upcoming season as Duncan Shepherd, “Annette’s ambitious and devoted son, who represents the next generation of DC power players.”

Golden Globe winner Robin Wright will essay the role of Claire Underwood, and will be seen occupying the Oval Office, following the expulsion of Kevin Spacey from the show regarding accusations of sexual misconduct.

The cast will also include Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott and Boris McGiver.

House of Cards Season 6, which began production earlier in 2018, will run for an abbreviated eight episodes.

Updated Date: Aug 28, 2018 15:12 PM