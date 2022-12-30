In one of the episodes of Netflix docu-series, Harry & Meghan, Meghan Markle recalls wanting to end her life because the tension in the royal family and the British press adding fuel to the fire by making her look like a villain. The British press was not only attacking her but her other family members too. Mental health is a global problem which shouldn’t be ignored. And thank god for Meghan Markle being brave enough to be vocal about it.

Meghan Markle says, “It was like, all of this will stop if I am not here,” It was a difficult fight for her with the British press, trying hard to portray her as to what she was not. The British press went to the extent of digging her past. The British press was not only leaking, but planting stories as well.

Prince Harry says, “There’s leaking but there’s also planting of stories too.” In the docu-series we realise how the British press conspires with the members of Buckingham Palace in digging out stories to tarnish the reputation Meghan and they went about following every moves of her mother Doria Ragland. Harry clearly says, “If you’re part of the royal rota, you have priority over the story over everybody else,” Harry says. “All royal news goes through the filter of all newspapers within the royal rota, most of which, apart from the Telegraph, happen to be tabloids.”

In the docu-series Harry & Meghan, Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, mentions how difficult it was for her as a mother to see her daughter Meghan reach such a low point in her life. Ragland tried to fight back her tears remembering the moment her daughter told her how much her mental health had declined while living in the palace and being painted as an enemy by British newspapers.

Doria Ragland says, “I remember her telling me that she had wanted to take her own life, and that really broke my heart, because I knew that it was bad,” Ragland says, “but to just constantly be picked at by these vultures, just picking away at her spirit, that she would actually think of not wanting to be here … that’s not an easy one for a mom to hear, and I can’t protect her. H can’t protect her.”

According to the last WHO report on mental health, more than 300 million people that is 4.4 percent of the world’s population, suffer from depression. These alarming figures reflect the wider prevalence of mental ill-health more generally. It is estimated that mental health conditions will affect a staggering one in four people at some time in their lives.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.