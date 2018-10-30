You are here:

Netflix orders season 2 of horror series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina; Kiernan Shipka starts shoot

Press Trust of India

Oct,30 2018 13:39:18 IST

The shooting of the second season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is already underway. Kiernan Shipka, who plays the title role in the Netflix series, revealed the news in an interview with Bloody Disgusting.

Shipka as Sabrina Spellman. Image via Twitter/@seewhatsnext

Shipka as Sabrina Spellman. Image via Twitter/@seewhatsnext

"We went straight into the second season from the first and it's been really so exceptionally fun to film, especially given the fact that I feel like we're already in such a rhythm from coming out of the first season that to jump right into the second one was really, really fun and just a great opportunity to keep the momentum going.

"We definitely... Sabrina definitely changes and shifts a lot. Her growth is very evident and the second season definitely has a different spin on it than the first season. They're very different from each other," Shipka said.

Described as an empowered young woman, Sabrina Spellman, is just beginning her dark education as a sorceress, even as she tries to maintain a normal life as a sophomore at Baxter High.

Intelligent, compassionate, and brave to the point of recklessness, Sabrina is all that stands between "us and the forces of darkness that threaten our world".

Without giving spoilers, Shipka said the season one finale takes certain turns and certain decisions by Sabrina helps her make informed choices in the second season.

"The finale of the first season sets up a lot. It goes in a different direction. We see more different characters. It deals with a different side of things," she added.

Like its first installment, season 2 will also have 10 episodes.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina started streaming on Netflix from 26 October.

Updated Date: Oct 30, 2018 13:40 PM

tags: Archies comics , BuzzPatrol , Chilling Adventures of Sabrina , Jaz Sinclair , Kiernan Shipka , Lucy Davis , Mad Men , Michelle Gomez , Miranda Otto , Netflix , Now Streaming , NowStreaming , Richard Coyle , Riverdale , Ross Lynch , Tati Gabrielle

also see

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina review: Netflix show humanises the teenage witch without losing trademark spark

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina review: Netflix show humanises the teenage witch without losing trademark spark

Hailee Steinfeld to play an aspiring pop star in Netflix's upcoming music drama, Idol

Hailee Steinfeld to play an aspiring pop star in Netflix's upcoming music drama, Idol

Dracula miniseries ordered by Netflix, BBC One from Sherlock creators Mark Gatiss, Steven Moffat

Dracula miniseries ordered by Netflix, BBC One from Sherlock creators Mark Gatiss, Steven Moffat