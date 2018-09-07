Kiernan Shipka on Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and its blatant feminist aspect

Kiernan Shipka, the protagonist of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina revealed that is was the feminist perspective of the show that drew her towards the character.

In an interview with the Vulture, Shipka said that during casting, the actress discussed the show’s tone and themes in detail with Archie Comics chief creative officer Roberto Aguirre‑Sacasa, Aguirre-Sacasa. By her own admission, Shipka was especially drawn to its feminist aspects. The show heavily underscores its feminist allegory.

Satan is shown as the abusing patriarch, juxtaposing him with Sabrina's high school club, WICCA (for Women’s Intersectional Cultural and Creative Association). At a juncture, Sabrina even asks "I have reservations about saving myself for the Dark Lord. Why does he get to decide what I do or don’t do with my body?”. However, it also amalgamates the teen-show energy, with its dialogue and characters.

The show, based on Sacasa’s 2013 Archie Horror comics, is reconceptualised as an occult story, where Hilda and Zelda are no more fairy godmothers, but Devil worshippers. The pilot will show the half-witch, half-mortal Sabrina as a 16-year-old on the eve of her birthday who is expected to renounce the mortal life and get "dark-baptised."

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, apart from Shipka, also stars Jaz Sinclair, Michelle Gomez, Chance Perdomo, Lucy Davis, Miranda Otto, Richard Coyle, Ross Lynch, and Tati Gabrielle. It is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on 26 October.

Shipka is best remembered as Mad Men's Sally Draper, a character whose life has been punctuated loss and betrayal.

Updated Date: Sep 07, 2018 18:19 PM