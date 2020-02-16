Neil Nitin Mukesh to reportedly make his digital debut with Prawaal Rawal's next feature based on prison breaks

Neil Nitin Mukesh is all set to make his digital debut with Zee5's next untitled film, reports Mid day. The report adds that it will be a one-hour feature and based on 'one of the biggest prison breaks in India.' Prawaal Rawal is directing the project.

Mukesh tells Mid day that he had already expressed his interest in the project when Rawal was only toying with the idea. "I was excited to be part of a one-hour short film. This was the perfect [film] to debut with on the OTT, before I [took up] a web series," adds Mukesh.

He furthers says, "Prawaal was making a film on a similar subject earlier and I wanted to be part of that film, but things didn't pan out. I feel it's almost karmic to get a call from him when he was tackling the same subject for the web. My character is multi-dimensional."

Mukesh is known for playing grey characters in films such as Saat Khoon Maaf (2011), David (2013) and Wazir (2016). He says that his role in the upcoming web feature will be 'step further' and also a 'challenging role'. He further reveals that for the feature he will be playing 'seven shades of grey with one character'.

Mukesh was last seen opposite Adah Sharma in his younger brother Naman's directorial debut Bypass Road. The story, screenplay and dialogue were written by Mukesh. He and Sonal Deshpande co-produced the film alongside Madan Paliwal of Miraj Creations.The thriller failed to impress the audience and underperformed at the box office.

Before this, he was seen as an honest police officer in Saaho. The actor had shared screen space with Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor and Jackie Shroff.

Updated Date: Feb 16, 2020 12:24:02 IST