Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh tease pregnancy in cryptic Instagram post

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married in October, after meeting on the sets of a wedding-themed music video.

Singer couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh posted a picture with a prominent baby bump on Friday on Instagram. Neha did not reveal much in her post but simply captioned the image, "#KhyaalRakhyaKar." The couple had met each other on the sets of a wedding-themed music video.

In the picture, Neha can be seen wearing dungarees and cradling her baby bump. While no official confirmation has come from the couple, Rohanpreet commented on the image, "Ab Toh Kuch Zyada Hi Khyaal Rakhna Parhega Nehuuuu (From now on, will have to take more care of you)."

A number of celebrities took to the comments section to congratulate the to-be-parents.

Actress and singer Radhika Bangia congratulated the couple, while singer Kanika Maan wrote, "Congratulations you both."

Actress Avneet Kaur too wrote, "Hayeeee so cute," on the image. Kapil Sharma commented, "Congratulations God bless" along with a heart emoji while Karishma Tanna commented, "Congratulations Neha".

Neha made her relationship with Rohanpreet official earlier in October before getting married towards the end of the month. Following their wedding on 24 October, the two hosted a grand reception ceremony in Chandigarh. Besides the couple's close family, actors Urvashi Rautela, Urvashi Dholakia, Maniesh Paul, and Avneet Kaur, singers Millind Gaba, Rajat Nagpal, and Jass Manak and internet personality Riyaz Aly attended the reception.

The actor had, during an appearance on Bigg Boss 14, revealed to host Salman Khan that she met Rohanpreet on the sets of the music video for 'Nehu Da Vyah', and it was then that she decided to marry him.