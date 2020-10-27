Entertainment

Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh host wedding reception in Chandigarh; here are the highlights

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony, as well as Hindu rituals on 24 October.

FP Staff October 27, 2020 11:58:00 IST
Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh host wedding reception in Chandigarh; here are the highlights

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh | Image from Twitter @pinkvilla

Popular Bollywood singer and Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar got hitched to Rohanpreet Singh in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony in Delhi recently. The couple then attended a grand reception ceremony in Chandigarh on Monday.

Wearing a white attire matched with green pearl jewellery, Kakkar came to the party with a vermillion streak in the parting of her hair. Rohanpreet wore a blue sleek suit to contrast her colour for the night.

Several fan pages of the singer shared pictures from the event on social media. Kakkar also sang a few lines from a Punjabi song as the guests hooted in response, followed by Singh also serenading the bride.

Besides her close family, in attendance were actors Urvashi Rautela, Urvashi Dholakia, Maniesh Paul and Avneet Kaur, singers Millind Gaba, Rajat Nagpal and Jass Manak, internet personality Riyaz Aly

Here is a look at them

The wedding took place in a gurdwara on Saturday, 24 October and many renowned figures were spotted grooving to the beats or making the couple of the hour dance.

Kakkar's sister, singer Sonu was  dressed in a heavily embroidered lehenga and even gave a performance.

Here is her photo

Here is a video of her performance

Previously, Kakkar had shared a video from her roka (engagement) ceremony with Singh ahead of the launch of her song 'Nehu Da Viah'.

Singh and Kakkar married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony in a gurudwara on 24 October. This was followed by a Hindu ceremony in the evening.

 

Updated Date: October 27, 2020 11:58:00 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Soumitra Chatterjee's health is 'improving gradually', has 'no new complications', say doctors
Entertainment

Soumitra Chatterjee's health is 'improving gradually', has 'no new complications', say doctors

Doctors say the condition of Soumitra Chatterjee, who was admitted to a Kolkata hospital on 6 October, has improved and is responsive to the treatment

Addham movie review: Well-intentioned Telugu anthology that offers a nuanced take on morality
Entertainment

Addham movie review: Well-intentioned Telugu anthology that offers a nuanced take on morality

Addham explores themes like morality, guilt, moral conflict in an intriguing manner, often taking the viewers by surprise in the end.

Salman Khan helps clear Faraaz Khan's medical bill; ailing actor's family expresses gratitude for financial help
Entertainment

Salman Khan helps clear Faraaz Khan's medical bill; ailing actor's family expresses gratitude for financial help