Ahead of her new song, Neha Kakkar shares engagement ceremony video with Rohanpreet Singh
Neha Kakkar shared a video from her engagement ceremony with Rohanpreet Singh, ahead of the launch of her new song, 'Neha Da Vyaah'.
Indian Idol judge and singer Neha Kakkar shared a video from her roka (engagement) ceremony with Rohanpreet Singh, ahead of the launch of her song, 'Neha Da Vyaah'.
While it is not known whether Neha is indeed getting married or the video is an elaborate publicity gimmick, the video shows both Neha and Rohanpreet dressed in traditional outfits, walking into the function hand-in-hand before breaking into a jig.
Check out the video here
View this post on Instagram
#NehuDaVyah Video releases Tomorrow till then here’s a small Gift for My NeHearts and #NehuPreet Lovers. Here’s Our Roka ceremony clip!! ♥️ I Love @rohanpreetsingh and Family Thank you Mrs Kakkar and Mr. Kakkar Hehe.. I mean Mom Dad Thank youu for throwing the best event My Outfit: @laxmishriali Make up & Hair: @ritikavatsmakeupandhair Jewellery: @indiatrend Bangles: @sonisapphire Styled by @ritzsony @styledose1 Rohu’s Outfit: @mayankchawla09 Video: @piyushmehraofficial
As per Hindustan Times, she and Indian Idol host Aditya Narayan had earlier pretended to be together for almost a month before it was revealed that the entire thing was a publicity gimmick for her new song with brother Tony Kakkar.
Meanwhile, India.com reports that the singer's wedding will be hosted in Delhi while the reception will take place in Mohali, Chandigarh.
