Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh share pictures from Haldi ceremony; Neena Gupta, Gauahar Khan congratulate couple

The wedding rituals of Indian Idol judge and singer Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have begun. The couple has shared their Haldi ceremony pictures on social media keeping their fans and followers updated.

A number of people took to the comments section to congratulate the couple. Actress Shraddha Arya commented on the picture, writing, "Oh My God! So pretty!! Imma cry. Muuuaaahhh!"

Indian Idol 11 contestant Shahzan Mujeeb wrote, "So beautiful... god bless you both."

Her brother Tony Kakkar too commented on the post, writing, "God bless you both. Jai mata di."

Neena Gupta, Gauahar Khan and others wished the couple as well.

In the images shared by the couple, Neha can be seen looking pretty in yellow ethnic wear. She kept her look simple with just statement danglers and white roses adorning her hair. Rohanpreet on his part sported a yellow kurta that he paired with what looks like an embroidered shawl and white pajama and turban.

A few days back Neha had shared images of how Rohanpreet had proposed to her, writing, "Life is more beautiful with You."

Earlier this week, Neha shared a video from her roka (engagement) ceremony with Rohanpreet ahead of the launch of her song Neha Da Vyaah.

The couple was dressed in traditional outfits, walking into the function hand-in-hand before breaking into a jig.

The wedding will be hosted in Delhi while the reception will take place in Mohali, Chandigarh.

Neha made her relationship with Rohanpreet official on her Instagram earlier this month. The pair was seen engaging in public display of affection just days after a picture of the couple went viral online.

Rumours of the two dating started doing the rounds when they posted a video together, where Rohanpreet put a diamond ring on the singer’s finger.