Neha Kakkar confirms relationship with Rohanpreet Singh via post on Instagram

Reports of Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh began doing the rounds when they posted a video together, where Singh put a diamond ring on the singer’s finger.

Popular singer Neha Kakkar has made her relationship with Rohanpreet Singh Instagram official. The pair was spotted engaging in public display of affection just days after a picture of the couple went viral online.

Here is the picture

The former reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestant left a comment on the post where he confessed to loving her. Rohanpreet Singh has featured in the singer’s Instagram account before, participating in lip-sync videos and behind the scene pictures. He also commented on nearly every recent upload by Neha.

When Neha had uploaded a video with brother Tony Kakkar, celebrating the success of their latest album Mile Ho Tum Humko, Singh had left a comment that said: “God’s Favourite Children Indeed! Love you both Party!!!”

Here is the post

Rumours of the two dating started doing the rounds when they posted a video together, where Singh put a diamond ring on the singer’s finger.

Watch the video here

Interestingly, both of them were snapped along with Singh’s parents wearing the same outfits in the video. The picture was posted on social media by several fan accounts and fans wondered if it was from the couple’s Roka ceremony.

Although neither Neha nor Singh wore traditional outfits, Neha had a big basket of gifts on her lap.

Although many media outlets have reported the couple is going to tie the knot on 24 October, a report by Bollywood Hungama dismissed the wedding rumours, citing a friend of Neha.

The friend clarified that Neha is not getting married to Singh and it is merely a publicity stunt, somewhat similar to the rumours surrounding Indian Idol host Aditya Narayan some months back.