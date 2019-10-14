Neha Dhupia's podcast No Filter Neha to return for season 4; new instalment to feature younger celebrities

After three successful seasons, Neha Dhupia will return for a fourth instalment of her celebrity chat show, No Filter Neha .

Neha shared the news on Instagram. Check her post out

Sharing her thoughts on the new season, Neha Dhupia said in a press statement, "Our fans and our guests have been the driving force behind the success of the previous seasons and I am so thrilled to bring another season of the show to them. We have tried to retain the simplicity of our show and yet amp up certain aspects, to bring forth the most candid conversations with our favorite celebs. I can’t wait for all of you to tune into Season 4.”

The twelve-episode series previously saw celebrities including Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh among others, engaging in a casual tête-à-tête with Dhupia. This year, the line-up will consist of young celebrities as the show wants to attract the Gen Z audience; however, no names have been revealed yet.

Produced by Big Girl Productions and JioSaavn, No Filter Neha has been the highest-streamed celebrity podcast show on the service for three consecutive years, the statement adds.

Dhupia, who has also hosted another talk show titled Vogue BFFs, was last seen on the silver screen in Pradeep Sarkar's Helicopter Eela, featuring Kajol and Riddhi Sen in the lead roles.

Updated Date: Oct 14, 2019 15:52:29 IST