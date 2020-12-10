Neetu Kapoor reveals she tested positive for coronavirus, is in self-quarantine

Neetu Kapoor, who had been shooting for Dharma Productions' Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh, revealed she tested positive for the coronavirus earlier in the week.

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor on Thursday revealed she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in self-quarantine. She took to social media to post an update on her health and wrote that she tested positive for the coronavirus earlier in the week.

Expressing her gratitude for all the love and support she has been receiving, Kapoor concluded by urging people to stay safe, wear a mask and keep a safe distance.

Read her post here

According to The Indian Express, Kapoor had been shooting for Dharma Productions' Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh for the past few weeks. The film marks her comeback to movies after a gap of seven years. She was last seen in the film Besharam.

Her Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-stars Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul too have tested positive for coronavirus . Varun and the film’s director Raj Mehta, who has also contracted the virus, have reportedly decided to quarantine in Chandigarh.

The cast and crew had undergone a test before starting the film last month.

In November, Kapoor had posted on Instagram that the cast is “COVID tested and safe” ahead of the filming.