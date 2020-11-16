Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor begin shooting Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh

Jug Jugg Jeeyo, directed by Good Newwz helmer Raj Mehta, is slated to be a romantic comedy set in North India

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor have begun shooting for their new film Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh. Dharma Productions had bankrolled the project, helmed by Good Newwz director Raj Mehta.

Johar shared the update on social media

Every elders blessing ....for a long and prosperous life #JugJuggJeeyo ...the journey begins today...with your blessings.... 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/KD5Faz0KKc — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 16, 2020

According to Mumbai Mirror, Jug Jugg Jeeyo is a romantic comedy set in North India. Neetu and Anil, who will share screen space for the first time, will play Varun's parents. The film also stars YouTuber Prajakta Koli in her debut role.

Before kickstarting the film's shooting, Neetu had remembered her late husband, actor Rishi Kapoor. She shared a picture from her vanity van and wrote that she is scared to be alone on the sets of a film after a long time.



Neetu had also shared a photo of herself with the rest of the cast after touch down at Chandigarh. She explained that as they all had been tested for COVID-19 , they had removed their masks.



Many major films and TV shows have resumed production after the government eased COVID-19 restrictions.