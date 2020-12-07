Varun Dhawan tests positive for COVID-19, weeks after beginning Jug Jugg Jeeyo shoot in Chandigarh

Varun Dhawan, in his post, said that even though he took precautions after returning to work during the pandemic, nothing is foolproof

Varun Dhawan took to Instagram and announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 . The actor had recently kickstarted shooting for his upcoming romantic comedy Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh alongside Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

Varun, in his post, said that even though he took precautions after returning to work during the pandemic, nothing is foolproof. He urged his fans not to take the virus lightly. Varun added that seeing all the well-wishes have helped keep his spirits up.

Here is his post

Press Trust of India had previously reported that Neetu had also contracted the virus. According to a source close to the family, Neetu, 62, has flown back to Mumbai after her actor-son Ranbir Kapoor made necessary arrangements.

“She tested positive for COVID-19 today. So, Ranbir organised the air ambulance for her, to get her back. If she’s here, she will get proper hospitalisation and isolation otherwise she was alone in Chandigarh,” the source said.

Varun and the film’s director Raj Mehta, who has also contracted the novel virus, have decided to quarantine in Chandigarh. “Varun and even the director have tested positive, though both of them have decided to stay there,” the source added.

Previously, Anil took to Twitter and denied the rumours that he has also tested positive for coronavirus . “In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19 . Thank you all for your concern and good wishes,” Anil had tweeted.

A source close to the film told PTI that Advani also has tested negative for COVID-19 .

The cast and crew had undergone a test before starting the film last month.

In November, Neetu had posted on Instagram that the cast is “COVID tested and safe” ahead of the filming start.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)