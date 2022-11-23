Apart from being the finest actress in the Indian film industry, veteran star Neena Gupta is counted among the celebrities who always remained vocal and unapologetic about her life trajectory. From being in a relationship with legendary cricketer Vivian Richards to raising fashion designer Masaba Gupta as a single parent, or bluntly asking for work on social media in front of the whole world, the actress has always been open about her personal life and unconventional choices. Therefore, in her recent conversation with Humans Of Bombay, the Uunchai star recalled the time when she was pregnant with Masaba and revealed the big news to the former West Indies cricketer. The actress said that after knowing that she was pregnant she called Vivian not only to inform him but also to discuss options.

The reason to do the same was that Vivian at the time was married to someone else. Therefore, the moment Neena Gupta found out about her pregnancy, she called him to discuss the options. And at that time the cricketer encouraged the actress to go ahead with the pregnancy. Adding further, Neena Gupta revealed that even her father didn’t support her decision initially. However later he came around to do it and turned out to be one of her biggest supporters. While recalling her conversation with Vivian, the veteran actress recalled, “I was not very giddy with joy. I was happy because I loved him. I called him and asked him, “If you don’t want this child then I won’t have it. He said, ‘No no I would love for you to have this child’.”

Continuing further, Neena Gupta revealed reasons why the rest of her acquaintances were simply against her decision. She said, “Everyone told me, ‘No, no, no how can you do it alone?’ because he was already married and I couldn’t marry him and go to Antigua to live there. But what happens is jawani mein you are blind (You are blind when young). When you are in love, you don’t listen to anybody. No children will listen to their parents and I was the same.” In her conversation, Neena Gupta also revealed how she met Vivian. The actress said that she was in Jaipur shooting for a film when Jaipur’s queen called the entire cast for dinner, for which the West Indies’ cricket team was also invited. And therefore, this is how she met the star cricketer for the first time.

