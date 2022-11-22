Veteran star Neena Gupta is indeed having a great year. After the much-loved web series Masaba Masaba season 2, Panchayat Season 2, and the critically acclaimed film Goodbye, the actress is riding high on the success of her multi-starrer film Uunchai. Not only this but the Badhaai Ho actress is also awaiting the release of a couple of projects. Making her comeback in 2018 with Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Badhaai Ho, Neena Gupta, apart from being one of the finest actresses in the Indian film industry, is also a doting mother to fashion designer turned actress Masaba Gupta. And her recent statement holds a testament to the same. The actress, who is well known to speak her heart out, has in her recent interview claimed that she doesn’t believe in any love other than the love she has felt for her daughter.

In her exclusive interview with Humans Of Bombay, Neena Gupta revealed she believes that love doesn’t exist between a man and a woman and the only love she knows is for Masaba. While explaining the same through her example, Neena Gupta said, “I don’t think there is anything called love between a man and a woman. It starts with lust and then if you get along, you become affectionate to each other, and then, it becomes a habit. The only love that I have felt is for Masaba. I don’t know what other people might have felt, but mujhe nahi love samajh mein aata (I don’t understand that love).” She added that initially there is only lust, but later “it can take any direction.” Continuing further, she said that while taking the direction the person either gets married or goes to someone else.

Neena Gupta added, “It’s only with a child that love I feel that I can do anything for her. For my husband I will do, I do a lot, but I will not do anything for him as I will do for Masaba.” For those who don’t know, Masaba is the daughter of Neena Gupta and legendary West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards, who didn’t tied the knot but were in a relationship during the late 1980s. The actress raised Masaba as a single mother and later in 2008 got married to a Chartered Accountant Vivek Mehta from Delhi. There is no denying the fact that Neena Gupta stands tall for being a self-made woman, who left her comfortable life behind in the national capital and landed in the city of dreams to prove her mettle.

