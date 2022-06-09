The marriage Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan was a star-stuffed affair as many renowned film personalities were present. Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan and director Atlee also attended the event.

Actor Nayanthara has tied the knot with long-term partner Vignesh Shivan. The wedding took place in Mahabalipuram with family and close friends in attendance. The couple has shared their first wedding photo on their social media handles.

In the photo, Shivan can be seen kissing the forehead of his wife. The caption of the photo reads, “With God’s grace , the universe , all the blessings of our parents & best of friends…To New Beginning.”

On a scale of 10… She’s Nayan & am the One ☝️☺️ With God’s grace , the universe , all the blessings of our parents & best of friends Jus married #Nayanthara ☺️ #WikkiNayan #wikkinayanwedding pic.twitter.com/C7ySe17i8F — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) June 9, 2022



The newly-wedded couple also took to social media to share photos of their wedding attire. While Nayanthara looks elegant in a deep-red sari with a choker and other wedding jewellery.. Shivan shared the picture and wrote, "From Nayan mam … to Kadambari … to #Thangamey …. to my baby ….. and then my Uyir … and also my Kanmani ….. and now … MY WIFE".

The filmmaker himself opted for an off-white traditional kurta and lungi.

The marriage of the celebrity duo was a star-stuffed affair as many renowned film personalities were present. Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan and director Atlee also attended the event. The duo are set to work with Nayanthara on their upcoming pan-India movie Jawan. Superstar Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, Karthi, Sarath Kumar, Mani Ratnam and film producer Bonny Kapoor have also been spotted at the wedding venue, as per reports.

Earlier, Shivan had made the announcement about his marriage with Nayanthara on 7 June. The director also stated that the venue had to shift from Tirupati to Mahabalipuram due to some logistical issues. The rumours about the couple's wedding began circulating after they were clicked with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. As per reports, they had extended an invitation to Stalin for their special day.

Nayanthara and Shivan fell in love while shooting for the 2015 box office hit Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

As per reports, the wedding video rights have been bought by streaming giant Netflix for a whopping sum. Filmmaker Gautham Menon will reportedly be filming the entire wedding as a documentary film, which will later be streamed on Netflix India.

