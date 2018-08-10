Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares his Saadat Hasan Manto look from the upcoming biopic

Nawazuddin Siddiqui took to Twitter to share his look from the upcoming biopic of controversial Urdu poet Saadat Hasan Manto titled Manto.

The still from the film was accompanied by a quote from Manto's writings, reading “It is important that as times change, so should literature”. Nawazuddin had previously shared two posts of similar nature, with lines from Manto's works.

(I don’t write the tale, the tale writes me)

The much anticipated Nandita Das directorial was screened at the Cannes Film Festival where it garnered mostly positive reviews. It has also been selected for Toronto International Film Festival along with Anurag Kashyap's next Manmarziyaan.

Manto follows four tumultuous years of the writer's life and that of the two countries he inhabits – India and Pakistan. It portrays his move to Lahore after partition and how finds himself bereft of friends and unable to find takers for his writings.

The film has an impressive star cast including Siddiqui as Manto and Rasika Dugal as his wife Safia. Other well-regarded actors like Rishi Kapoor, Ranvir Shorey, Paresh Rawal and Shashank Arora too play characters in the film.

