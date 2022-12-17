Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares another stunning still from 'Haddi' in a drag, leaves fans in awe
While the first look of the film has been already released by the makers and shows the actor in drag as he wears a gown with perfect hair and makeup.
On his Instagram account, Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared another stunning still from ‘Haddi‘ in a drag, left fans in awe. He wrote a quote in Hindi.
View this post on Instagram
While the first look of the film has been already released by the makers and shows the actor in drag as he wears a gown with perfect hair and makeup. The look did not give out much information about his role or the film’s story, but it did strike a chord with the fans who were left surprised by his transformation.
Recently, he also shared a transformation video, where he could see becoming that character.
In the video, the actor can be seen seated in his chair while a group of makeup and hair artists can be seen working on his look in order to ensure that everything looks perfectly in line with his character. It is pretty easy to guess that the entire transformation takes hours every single day and the results are definitely worth waiting for.
Speaking about the transformation video, it runs in a timelapse mode showing the actor getting his makeup and hair set, and finally concludes with Nawaz’s final look. Dressed in a white salwar kameez along with makeup and hair, he can be seen standing in a crowd with his face staring up towards the camera.
As soon as the video was shared, fans were thrilled to see his look. Users took to the comment section and praised Nawazuddin for his transformation. Notably, the actor’s first look was released in August this year. Stating that the film is a noir revenge drama, the makers also said that it will hit screens in 2023.
